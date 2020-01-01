'It's criminal!' - Scholes accuses Man Utd goalkeeper De Gea of 'bottling it' against RB Leipzig

The former Red Devils midfielder singled out the Spanish shot-stopper for criticism after the Red Devils' Champions League failure in Germany

David de Gea "bottled it" against , according to Paul Scholes, who says the goalkeeper was "scared of getting hurt".

United crashed out of the after being beaten 3-2 by RB Leipzig in Germany on Tuesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side sat top of Group H on goal difference heading into the contest, and only needed a draw to secure safe passage through to the round of 16.

However, the Red Devils made the worst possible start when loanee Angelino capitalised on some lackadaisical defending from the visitors to fire home the opening goal of the game with just two minutes on the clock.

Angelino turned provider 11 minutes later, floating in an inch-perfect cross from the left which Amadou Haidara volleyed past De Gea in emphatic fashion, sparking wild scenes of celebration on the Leipzig bench.

United toiled in vain to get back into the game thereafter, and ended up being caught again midway through the second half, with Harry Maguire and De Gea both arguably at fault as Justin Kulivert stole in to chip the ball into the net.

The Spanish shot-stopper turned his back as he went in to challenge Kluivert and Scholes has accused of him of failing to put his body on the line when his team needed him most.

"He bottles it, doesn’t he?" the Red Devils legend told BT Sport post-match. "Basically, he’s scared of getting himself hurt. It should never go across the box.

"Maguire looks wooden, stiff but De Gea as a goalkeeper has to come out and make himself as big as he can.

"Yes, you might get injured but he turns his back away. It’s criminal."

Solskjaer's men staged a late comeback to set up a tense final 10 minutes, with Bruno Fernandes netting a penalty and Paul Pogba forcing an own goal from Ibrahima Konate, but Leipzig ultimately held on for a famous victory.

Maguire admitted after the final whistle that United "started the game too slow", which left Scholes perplexed.

Article continues below

"Harry Maguire's interview was worrying, saying we weren't ready and at it for the first 20 minutes," said the former international.

"How can you not be up for such a big game and such a tough game coming to ?

"They should never have been in this position in the first place, but they are, and they are not ready for the first 20 minutes."