'It's amazing!' - Chicharito's MLS move welcomed by former Man Utd team-mate Nani

The Mexico international's transfer from Sevilla to LA Galaxy was confirmed on Tuesday, much to the delight of a number of the league's biggest names

is always looking to generate moments that transcend. It began with the signing of David Beckham, a player that showed that the league was ready to welcome the game's biggest stars.

It's evolved throughout the Designated Player era, as stars such as Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic continued the trend. For years, MLS has been a league chasing the big names and big moments.

Few moments in league history have been bigger than the one the just made.

On Tuesday, the Galaxy announced the signing of Mexican international Javier Hernandez, one of the biggest moves in league history. Chicharito may just be Mexico's biggest-ever name and, after years of pursuit, he'll call Los Angeles home.

The move, predictably, has created quite a buzz among those currently in MLS, including former teammate Nani, who is ready to welcome his longtime friend to the league.

"It's amazing," said Nani, who signed with last season. "It's more quality. It's another star player. It's a good friend, an old friend with beautiful moments at Man Utd. We shared the dressing room for a long time. I know him well, he's a good person, so it'll be nice.

The move represents a major coup for the Galaxy, a club that has now fired back at their local rivals across town. Last season's Supporters' Shield run saw the battle for LA tip towards LAFC, but this signing shows that, when it comes to making big moves, the Galaxy remain unrivaled.

The Galaxy may have lost Ibrahimovic, but this season's squad look just as good if not better than last season.

Winger Cristian Pavon is back as are midfielders Sebastian Lletget and Jonathan dos Santos, giving the Galaxy a number of talented creators. Aleksander Katai, previously a Designated Player with the , has also been brought in.

When you add in Chicharito, the Galaxy have an attacking unit that could rival any in MLS.

"I think this is a very good team," Katai told Goal. "I think I can play in the playoffs in my first year. In most positions in the team, we have international players. I think we can do that.

"I would love to play with him," he added on Chicharito. "He's a good player... It's good when you have some big names. I played with Bastian Schweinsteiger last year.

"He can help with advice and he's played with really big clubs. He's won everything, , everything. He's a very experienced guy. All the big names, big stars, they're experienced and they can help a lot."

While the signing is a move that causes waves in the U.S., it's also one that has a major impact in . The forward is the latest Mexican international to sign in MLS, following in the footsteps of new teammate Jonathan dos Santos, LAFC star Carlos Vela and KC signing Alan Pulido.

It's what many see as a sign of a major shift. For years, Liga MX has been the dominant force in the region, with MLS trying to compete by signing European stars to headline the top of the roster.

Now, in-their-prime Mexican internationals are moving stateside. That, in turn, raises the level of MLS, further igniting a budding rivalry between the two leagues.

"It would be a privilege to play against other Mexican players in an international league," Pulido said of the move. "It will be a pleasure to face Vela, Chicharito and other Latino players.

"We each want to show our own level and that, in return, raises the competitive level. We played together in the Mexican national team, so we know each other well."

Vela joked to Univision: “He already knows, I already told him that if he comes here, he’s going to lose and if he scores a goal, I will score one more than him. He’s already been warned.”

While the reaction to the move may draw some ire in Mexico, it is one Chicharito clearly wanted. For years, MLS teams have chased the Mexican icon and, for years, the stars didn't align. It was a deal that always seemed destined to fail over and over again until it didn't.

As a result, the 31-year-old forward will spend the final years of his prime stateside, not at home in Mexico or abroad in Europe. He'll be the face of a club not too far from home, but not close enough for fans of El Tri to celebrate.

Chicharito's decision to come to Los Angeles is one that could change MLS forever, and the league should be better for it.

"It's difficult to judge these types of decisions," said former winger and current star Bojan Krkic, who made the decision to come to MLS last year.

"The ones that are criticizing the move, it's his decision. Everyone is going to do the same. Chicharito is one player that he is doing a really nice career in Europe. He's played with a lot of teams.

"When we decide to do a step forward, it's not only professional. It's personal, not just professional, because we are humans. If he decided to come here, they need to respect that. He's coming to a league and we are saying this league is competitive and every year it's more competitive and more important.

"It's going to be a good move for him, for the league. We have big players, important players, that have a lot of experience to share. He'll help his team to be more important."