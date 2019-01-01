'It's a concern for any coach’ Ljungberg laments Arsenal’s crisis of confidence

The interim Gunners coach believes his side didn’t show up during the first half of their 2-1 Premier League defeat to Brighton

Arsenal’s interim manager Freddie Ljungberg has admitted there is a lack of confidence in the current Gunners’ squad.

The North London club fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday night, meaning they have not won in nine games and are currently on their worst run since 1977.

The result at the Emirates also leaves Arsenal 10th in table and just five points above the relegation zone.

Speaking after the game, Ljungberg was said disappointed at how the Gunners began the Premier League clash and revealed there is a crisis of confidence in the dressing room.

"It was tough,” the Swede told Amazon Prime. “We didn't show up in the first half, didn't work hard and want to play. You can't start like that.

"Second half we had a word and were better but we are suspect on the counter and we have no confidence. We gave them 45 minutes at home. I need to work on that and get confidence back into the boys.

"It's a concern for any coach, a lack of confidence.

While it was a poor showing from the Gunners in the first half, Ljungberg managed to rally the troops at half-time with Arsenal grabbing a goal early in the second period, thanks to Alexandre Lacazette.

Although the Seagulls ultimately emerged with all three points from the Emirates, Arsenal were much better after the break and Ljungberg admitted he had to motivate the players during the interval.

"At half time we said 'This is not Arsenal, we have to give it a crack’. That's what I want to see from them,” he said.

Article continues below

"Of course, it's disappointing but we've got to keep on going. The players are low on confidence, I think you can see that. There was a little bit of a reaction in the second half, but you've got to start games like that.

"We're in a difficult situation, we've lost a lot of games and the confidence has gone down. We started the game flat with no energy. It's my job to get them to be aggressive and play with energy.”

Next up for Arsenal is a trip to the London Stadium to take on on Monday night.