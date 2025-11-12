Italy vs Norway World Cup Qualifier tickets: Prices, details & more

Many had expected Italy to be the Group I showstoppers when the UEFA World Cup Qualifying draw was made last December.

However, it’s been Erling Haaland and his Norwegian cohorts who have taken the group by storm, Italy welcome the rampaging Scandinavians to Milan on November 16, for the final match of their campaign, which may have significant repercussions for both teams. It’s set to be an epic and you could be there in person to witness it.

Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information you need for the upcoming Italy vs Norway World Cup qualifier in Milan, including where you can buy them and how much they will cost.

When is the Italy vs Norway World Cup Qualifier?

Date Match Location Tickets Sunday, November 16, 8:45pm Italy vs Norway - World Cup 2026 Qualifier San Siro, Milan, Italy Tickets from €14

The San Siro (or Stadio Giuseppe Meazza to many Inter fans) is a football stadium in Milan, which opened in 1926. With a seating capacity of 80,018, it is the largest stadium in Italy. It is the shared home ground of the city's biggest football clubs, AC Milan and Inter Milan, who contest the Derby della Madonnina.

The San Siro has also hosted numerous FIFA World Cup (1934 & 1990) and UEFA European Championship (1980) matches and has staged the European Cup/Champions League final on four occasions (1965, 1970, 2001 and 2016). The stadium is scheduled to host the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics next year too.

How to buy Italy vs Norway World Cup Qualifier tickets

Official national football associations are often the first place to check ticket availability, in this case the Italian Football Association site. However, tickets may sell out quickly for some high-profile matches. Fans were able to purchase tickets for the Italy vs Norway World Cup qualifier from September 23.

In addition, fans could/can purchase World Cup qualifying tickets on the secondary market, including through sites like LiveFootballTickets and Viagogo.

Italy vs Norway World Cup Qualifier tickets: How much do they cost?

Ticket prices for Italy internationals vary significantly, depending on the venue, seat location and package. For the upcoming World Cup Qualifier vs Norway at the San Siro, prices ranged from €16.50 in the Tribuna Rossa 3 Anello and Verde 3 sections to €204 for hospitality seats in the Tribuna D'Onore Arancio.

Fans can also purchase tickets through secondary websites including:

What to expect from Italy vs Norway World Cup Qualifier?

Both sides are desperate to secure an invite to the World Cup party. Norway have only mixed it with the best teams on the planet on three occasions in the past, with the most recent of those occurring almost 20 years ago (France ’98). More astonishingly, the 4-time world champions, Italy, failed to qualify for either the 2018 and 2022 World Cup Finals and the pressure is building on Azzurri boss, Gennaro Gattuso, to get them over the line this time.

Norway got their qualifying campaign off to a flyer back in March, winning 5-0 in Moldova and they haven’t taken their foot off the gas since. The Røde, Hvite, Blå are on a four-game winning streak on the road, netting 14 times during those matches. Unsurprisingly, Erling Haaland scored in each of those away matches and Norway’s lethal hitman has now got the remarkable international record of scoring 51 times in 46 appearances for his country. The defence is also worthy of praise. They have a settled backline with David Wolfe, Julian Ryerson and Kristoffer Ajer being constant starters, along with Orjan Nyland between the sticks.

As well as being on the hunt for vital qualifying points, Italy will be keen to avenge the painful 3-0 setback they suffered at the hands of Norway back in June. It was their heaviest defeat since a 5-2 loss to Germany in 2022. The Oslo humiliation also brought an end to Luciano Spalletti’s reign as Italian boss, with Gattuso taking over the reins.