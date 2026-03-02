How to get Italy vs Northern Ireland World Cup Qualifier tickets: March 26 fixture, prices & more

Italy are hoping it's third time lucky, after they suffered World Cup qualification heartache in both 2018 and 2022. We can expect the city of Bergamo to be buzzing when the Azzurri take to the pitch for their crucial play-off semi-final against Northern Ireland on March 26 and tickets are available now.

The winner of the match-up will then head to the road to take on either Wales or Bosnia & Herzegovina on March 31. The victor of that encounter is guaranteed a spot in the World Cup 2026 this summer in North America.

Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need for the upcoming Italy vs Northern Ireland World Cup qualifier, including where you can buy tickets and how much they will cost.

When is the Italy vs Northern Ireland World Cup Qualifier?

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Thu, March 26 Italy vs Northern Ireland (8.45pm) New Balance Arena (Bergamo) Tickets

How to buy Italy vs Northern Ireland World Cup Qualifier tickets

Ticket sales for Italy vs Northern Ireland have taken place over several phases, as follows:

February 6: Available to Vivo Azzurro cardholders only

February 10: Available to Atalanta season-ticket holders (as the match is being held at Atalanta's home ground) plus fans who had bought tickets to Italy’s September fixture vs Estonia.

February 17: General sales window

Official tickets can be purchased via the Vivaticket site and authorised Vivaticket outlets.

In addition, fans can book seats on the secondary market. Ticombo is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy last-minute tickets through alternative channels.

Italy vs Northern Ireland World Cup Qualifier tickets: How much do they cost?

Prices for Italian internationals can vary, depending on venue, seat position, package and opponent. Tickets for the upcoming play-off vs Northern Ireland were as available as follows through official routes:

North and South Stands: from €25

from €25 West Stand: from €70

from €70 Rinascimento Stand: from €70

The prices shown are for adults. Concessions are available though for juniors (16 and under), young adults (17-21) and senior citizens (65+).

Hospitality options include:

West Stand & Rinascimento packages: from €250

from €250 South Stand & Rinascimento SkyBoxes: from €300

Remember to keep tabs on the relevant national football association sites for additional information and also on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current ticket availability.

What to expect from the Italy vs Northern Ireland World Cup Qualifier

Astonishingly, the 4-time World Cup champions, Italy, failed to qualify for either the 2018 or 2022 Finals and the pressure is building on Azzurri boss, Gennaro Gattuso. Having slipped up against North Macedonia and Sweden in previous play-offs encounters, they are focused on delivering the goods this time around.

Italy will take heart from the fact that they are playing in Bergamo, as it has proved to be a happy hunting ground for the national team. The Azzurri are unbeaten at the New Balance Arena (aka Stadio di Bergamo) and return there six months after a convincing 5-0 win over Estonia.

In total, Italy have played four previous matches in the Citta dei Mille ('City of the Thousand'). As well as the recent Estonia victory, they also beat Malta 5-0 there in 1987 and were involved in two 1-1 draws (vs Turkey in 2006 and vs Netherlands in 2020).

While the Italian nation were left frustrated with their side’s absence from the previous two World Cups, it’s been a staggering 40 years since Northern Ireland last graced the global stage. Thankfully for Michael O'Neill's green and white army, their dreams remain alive this time as a result of their UEFA Nations League performances during 2024.