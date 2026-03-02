Goal.com
Italy v Estonia - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport
Italy vs Northern Ireland tickets from €150
Rob Norcup

How to get Italy vs Northern Ireland World Cup Qualifier tickets: March 26 fixture, prices & more

All you need to know about securing seats at one of the most anticipated World Cup play-offs

Italy are hoping it's third time lucky, after they suffered World Cup qualification heartache in both 2018 and 2022. We can expect the city of Bergamo to be buzzing when the Azzurri take to the pitch for their crucial play-off semi-final against Northern Ireland on March 26 and tickets are available now.

The winner of the match-up will then head to the road to take on either Wales or Bosnia & Herzegovina on March 31. The victor of that encounter is guaranteed a spot in the World Cup 2026 this summer in North America.

Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need for the upcoming Italy vs Northern Ireland World Cup qualifier, including where you can buy tickets and how much they will cost.

When is the Italy vs Northern Ireland World Cup Qualifier?

DateFixture (local time) Venue Tickets
Thu, March 26 Italy vs Northern Ireland (8.45pm) New Balance Arena (Bergamo)Tickets

How to buy Italy vs Northern Ireland World Cup Qualifier tickets

Ticket sales for Italy vs Northern Ireland have taken place over several phases, as follows:

  • February 6: Available to Vivo Azzurro cardholders only
  • February 10: Available to Atalanta season-ticket holders (as the match is being held at Atalanta's home ground) plus fans who had bought tickets to Italy’s September fixture vs Estonia.
  • February 17: General sales window

Official tickets can be purchased via the Vivaticket site and authorised Vivaticket outlets.

In addition, fans can book seats on the secondary market. Ticombo is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy last-minute tickets through alternative channels.

Italy vs Northern Ireland World Cup Qualifier tickets: How much do they cost?

Prices for Italian internationals can vary, depending on venue, seat position, package and opponent. Tickets for the upcoming play-off vs Northern Ireland were as available as follows through official routes:

  • North and South Stands: from €25
  • West Stand: from €70
  • Rinascimento Stand: from €70

The prices shown are for adults. Concessions are available though for juniors (16 and under), young adults (17-21) and senior citizens (65+).

Hospitality options include:

  • West Stand & Rinascimento packages: from €250
  • South Stand & Rinascimento SkyBoxes: from €300

Remember to keep tabs on the relevant national football association sites for additional information and also on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current ticket availability.

What to expect from the Italy vs Northern Ireland World Cup Qualifier

Astonishingly, the 4-time World Cup champions, Italy, failed to qualify for either the 2018 or 2022 Finals and the pressure is building on Azzurri boss, Gennaro Gattuso. Having slipped up against North Macedonia and Sweden in previous play-offs encounters, they are focused on delivering the goods this time around.

Italy will take heart from the fact that they are playing in Bergamo, as it has proved to be a happy hunting ground for the national team. The Azzurri are unbeaten at the New Balance Arena (aka Stadio di Bergamo) and return there six months after a convincing 5-0 win over Estonia.

In total, Italy have played four previous matches in the Citta dei Mille ('City of the Thousand'). As well as the recent Estonia victory, they also beat Malta 5-0 there in 1987 and were involved in two 1-1 draws (vs Turkey in 2006 and vs Netherlands in 2020).

While the Italian nation were left frustrated with their side’s absence from the previous two World Cups, it’s been a staggering 40 years since Northern Ireland last graced the global stage. Thankfully for Michael O'Neill's green and white army, their dreams remain alive this time as a result of their UEFA Nations League performances during 2024.

Frequently asked questions

Nov 2021 - World Cup 2022 Qualifier: Northern Ireland vs Italy (0-0)

Mar 2021 - World Cup 2022 Qualifier: Italy vs Northern Ireland (2-0)

Oct 2011 - UEFA Euros 2012 Qualifier: Italy vs Northern Ireland (3-0)

Oct 2010 - UEFA Euros 2012 Qualifier: Northern Ireland vs Italy (0-0)

Jun 2009 - International Friendly : Italy vs Northern Ireland (3-0)

Jun 2003 - International Friendly : Italy v Northern Ireland (2-0)

Jan 1997 - International Friendly : Italy vs Northern Ireland (2-0)

Apr 1961 - International Friendly : Italy vs Northern Ireland (3-2)

Jan 1958 - World Cup 1958 Qualifier: Northern Ireland vs Italy (2-1)

Dec 1957 - International Friendly : Northern Ireland vs Italy (2-2)

Apr 1957 - World Cup 1958 Qualifier: Italy vs Northern Ireland (1-0)

 

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026. It is going to be jointly hosted by 16 cities in three North American countries; the main host country of matches is the United States, while Canada and Mexico are co-hosts. The tournament will be the first time the World Cup finals have been hosted by three nations and is the first to include 48 teams, having had 32 competing at previous editions. The World Cup final is scheduled to be held at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 19. This summer’s FIFA Club World Cup final is also being staged at MetLife Stadium.

 

Argentina are the defending champions following their World Cup 2022 triumph in Qatar. No side has regained the crown since Brazil accomplished the feat in Chile in 1962.

 

