Italy international Rugani extends Juventus contract until 2023

The 24-year-old defender has become an integral part of the Turin club's defence and is now set for stay for another four years

Daniele Rugani has signed a new four-year deal at to extend his stay at the club until at least 2023.

Rugani, who joined Juventus back in 2013 from , has played 14 times for the Turin side this season.

The central defender has formed a solid partnership at the back alongside the likes of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, becoming a key part of the club's rearguard.

The 24-year-old has netted two times in the league this season, including an important goal in the club's 3-3 draw against Parma back in February.

Having already won three times in his career already, Rugani looks set to claim another winners medal this season with Massimiliano Allegri's side holding a 15-point gap over .

He is the youngest player to have appeared 60 times for the club, while he has also won 60 of his total 81 games to date.

After initially spending two seasons on loan back at Empoli between 2013 and 2015 where he played 81 times as well, he is now looking towards a long career in a Juve shirt.

The contract extension hopes to ward off any potential move to this summer despite their interest last year.

Rugani caught the attention of the Blues and Antonio Conte back in July 2018, with Chelsea representative Fali Ramadani meeting with Juventus sporting directer Fabio Paratici.

Chelsea were thought to have offered €40 million (£36m/$47m) for Rugani's services, while the Serie A side were holding out for €50m (£45m/$58m).

Despite talks reportedly to have progressed well regarding the transfer, Rugani remained at Allianz Stadium for this season and now he looks set to stay for an extended stay for years to come.

He also worked his way into the international set-up after making his debut against in September 2016.

He has played six times since that date, including three appearances for the Azzurri during 2018.

Juventus' next fixture is a clash against Empoli on March 30 before another fixture against on April 2.

The club are also preparing for a quarter-final first leg against on April 10, before their second leg on April 16.