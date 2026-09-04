How to get Italy vs Belgium tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

High-stakes international football takes center stage in Rome as four-time world champions Italy host Belgium in a blockbuster UEFA Nations League encounter.

The Azzurri faithful will light up the historic Stadio Olimpico on Friday, September 25, 2026, eager to see Luciano Spalletti's side test themselves against one of European football's most dynamic squads.

Supporters will fill the capital's iconic stadium in full voice, creating an electric, passionate environment as Italy aim to secure three vital points in League A.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Italy vs Belgium tickets, including 2026/27 UEFA Nations League prices, Stadio Olimpico fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is Italy vs Belgium UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Italy vs Belgium kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with the exact time confirmed in the match details above.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1 25 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

How to buy Italy vs Belgium UEFA Nations League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for UEFA Nations League fixtures — ranging from standard general admission seats to VIP executive hospitality packages — managed through official national association portals or verified secondary marketplaces.

Due to massive domestic and international interest when European heavyweights visit Rome, ticket sales follow structured release phases:

Vivo Azzurro Membership Presale: Priority access for general admission tickets is initially granted to registered members of the Italian Football Federation's official supporter program ( Vivo Azzurro Membership Card ).

General Public Sale ( Vendita Libera ): Remaining tickets are released to the general public via FIGC's official ticketing portal. However, high-profile fixtures against Belgium often sell out during or shortly after the presale phases.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday seats, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do Italy vs Belgium UEFA Nations League tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for UEFA Nations League matches at the Stadio Olimpico vary based on seating location, view perspective, and age qualification:

Seat Location: Main central stands ( Tribuna Monte Mario and Tribuna Tevere ) command premium pricing for prime pitch views, while the goal-end sectors ( Curva Sud and Curva Nord ) and corner sections ( Distinti ) provide lower face-value entry rates.

Youth & Concession Discounts: Reduced ticket pricing is available for Under-12s, Under-18s, and Seniors (65+) across designated public seating sectors.

Nominative Identification Laws: Italian sports safety legislation mandates that all tickets are strictly nominative (printed with the spectator's full legal name). Fans must present valid physical photo ID (passport or national ID card) matching the name on the ticket at entry gates.

Digital Ticketing: All match passes are issued digitally and managed directly via mobile passes downloaded to smart devices or print-at-home PDF tickets.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For UEFA Nations League fixtures at the Stadio Olimpico, visiting Belgium supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (Distinti Nord Ovest / Settore Ospiti).

Away sector face-value ticket prices for Nations League matches generally range between €30 and €60 in accordance with UEFA guidelines.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling fans must be registered members of the Royal Belgian Football Association's official fan club (1895 Official Belgian Fan Club). Away section allocations are distributed through RBFA ticketing channels and routinely sell out via internal member priority access.

Italy vs Belgium UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Italy vs Belgium Form

Italy have recorded three wins and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over Greece in a friendly on June 7, following a 1-0 win against Luxembourg three days earlier. The low point of that run came in November 2025, when Italy were beaten 4-1 by Norway in World Cup qualifying. Across those five games, Italy scored five goals and conceded six.

Belgium's last five matches were all played at the 2026 World Cup, producing three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to Spain in the quarter-finals on July 10. Earlier in the tournament, Belgium thrashed the USA 4-1 and beat Senegal 2-3. They drew 0-0 with Iran in the group stage. Belgium scored 14 goals across those five matches and conceded five.

Italy vs Belgium: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2024, when Italy won 1-0 in Brussels in the UEFA Nations League A. Before that, Italy and Belgium drew 2-2 in Rome in October 2024 in the same competition. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Italy have won four and drawn one, with Belgium yet to record a victory in that sequence. Italy have scored eight goals across those five fixtures, conceding four.

Italy vs Belgium Standings

In UEFA Nations League A Group 1, Belgium lead the table in first place, while Italy are currently third.