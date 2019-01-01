Italian side sack coach after 27-0 win for showing lack of respect

A youth club manager was relieved of his duties after allowing his team to run riot against their opponents in a league match

Massimiliano Riccini lost his job as Italian Under-18 side Invictasauro's manager after allowing his players to drum up a 27-0 scoreline against Marina Calcio on Saturday.

Tuscany-based Invictasauro, who sit top of their youth league, showed no mercy against bottom side Marina Calcio, with two players scoring six goals and another netting seven over the course of the 90 minutes.

A number of injury issues forced Marina Calcio to put their trust in an outfield player in goal and he endured a miserable afternoon between the sticks against ruthless opposition.

The club's sporting director Tiberio Pratesi issued a complaint after the match, insisting his side were the victims of gross disrespect.



An Invictasauro official called Pratesi to apologise for the result, before club president Paolo Brogelli released an official statement confirming Riccini's immediate dismissal.

"We were stunned and deeply regretful when hearing that our Juniores team had beaten Marina Calcio 27-0," Brogelli said.

"The values of youth team football are antithetical to such a thing. The opponent must always be respected and that did not happen today.

"As president, I sincerely apologise to the Marina club. I announce that our directors decided, unanimously, to sack coach Riccini.

"Our coaches have the duty to train young players, but above all to educate them. That did not happen today."