'It won’t be too long' - Solskjaer confirms Pogba will return to action for Man Utd in early December

The Norwegian expects a prized asset back on the pitch next month as the Red Devils approach a hectic Christmas period which could prove pivotal

boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Paul Pogba will be available again from December onwards, as he steps up his recovery from injury.

The Frenchman has been out of action since featuring in a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at Old Trafford on September 30.

United have had to make do without Pogba in seven matches across all competitions, with only three wins recorded alongside two draws and two defeats.

The 26-year-old has revealed that he will still be required to wear a cast for another seven days before undertaking a further "two weeks of rehabilitation".

Ahead of United's clash against Partizan Belgrade on Thursday, Solskjaer confirmed Pogba's recovery timeline, insisting he will "work hard" to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.

"He [Pogba] said it himself," the Norwegian head coach told a press conference. "It won’t be too long until he’s out of his cast. He’ll work hard during the international break and hopefully, he’ll be back."

Ashley Young also weighed in Pogba's absence, insisting the Red Devils have enough strength in depth to cope in his absence.

“We’ve got great competition for places throughout the squad. It’s down to the manager to pick the team," said the English defender. "It’s not a difficult job for us we’ve got to go out there and perform. Obviously, when you’ve got a player like Paul, it’s disappointing. But the boys that have played in his position have done fantastically well. It’ll be great when he’s back but it’s good competition for places.

United will be looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth over the weekend when Serbian opposition arrive at Old Trafford tomorrow night.

Pressure is mounting on Solskjaer after a poor start to the 2019-20 campaign which has seen his side drop to 10th in the Premier League table.

The 46-year-old remains defiant in the face of intense criticism, with it his belief that United are "on the right track" despite their recent inconsistency.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion," he added. "I know what I see every day, day in day out. The boys are out there working as hard as possible to try and get results. We’re not going to let the loss to Bournemouth dampen our spirits. We’ve got games coming up that we believe now are winnable games. We need to try to keep putting points on the board.

"There’s never a shortcut in football. It’s hard work, stick together, team spirit. The work everyone does every day is pleasing for me as a manager. They want to do well, and for one reason or another, sometimes we haven’t got the results.

“We feel we deserve a few more results than we have got but we’re working and we’re on the right track. Of course, Saturday was disappointing but we’ve got two games that we can win before the break.”