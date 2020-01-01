It was like I won the Premier League with Liverpool - Origi's father Okoth

The 25-year old forward is among the Liverpool players who helped end a 30-year wait for league glory

Former star Mike Okoth, the father of Divock Origi, has revealed how he celebrated 's Premier League win on Thursday.

Okoth featured for a number of foreign clubs including Boshar, KV Oostende, KRC Harelbeke, , Molenbeek, Heusden-Zolder, Tongeren and feels his son achieved the dream of playing in the Premier League.

“In Kenya, the Premier League has been one of the most-watched competitions since we were kids. As a young boy growing up in Nairobi and Kenya, it was always our dream to reach there,” Okoth told BBC Sport.

More teams

“Unfortunately, I was not able to do it, but my son is representing me, so it's like me winning the Premier League.”

A 2-1 win over assured Liverpool the title, ending a 30-year wait and Okoth said it felt as if he is the one who lifted the Premier League trophy.

“It's a very special day. Everybody who knows the history of Liverpool knows that it's been a long, long time - Divock was not even born,” revealed the former Shabana FC striker.

“I still remember that in 1990 I was in Kenya - I had just signed for Kenya Breweries [now FC].

“So, it's been a long, long time waiting for their supporters and their people. You can imagine their emotions and the feelings that the fans felt yesterday, and for me as a father.”

The 52-year old retired star revealed how emotions engulfed the family as the Manchester City vs Chelsea game was ongoing.

“It's a very great moment for me personally and for us as a family. We watched Chelsea play Manchester City at home with friends and family - socially distanced, of course,” added Okoth.

“When Chelsea got the penalty and I saw the red card, we started preparing ourselves for a celebration. When the final whistle came, it was an explosion of emotions. You know, finally, it's there.

“When the game is still going on, you're not sure - in football, anything can happen. So, when the final whistle was blown, I got all the emotions.”

Article continues below

Okoth further revealed a quick chat between the Liverpool forward and the family after they were confirmed champions.

“After the Chelsea game finished, I had a few minutes with him - he called us immediately before they started the celebration. We congratulated him - but now he wants a few moments to have fun,” he concluded.

Origi won the title with Liverpool last year, and the Fifa Club World Cup earlier this season.