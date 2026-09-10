"It's Lekjaa, and that's where the problem lies": Tebas casts doubt on FIFA's denial regarding the World Cup final

FIFA's swift denial of Morocco's announcement that it would host the 2030 World Cup final did not go unnoticed. From the heart of Spain, Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish league, put the international federation in the dock with a fiery post on social media.

Infantino's arch-enemy did not attack Morocco. His target was the policy of denial that has become a trademark of the International Federation of Association Football under the Swiss official.

"Not a journalist: it's Lekjaa!"

Tebas wrote sarcastically: "Another denial from FIFA! It's nothing new, denial has become a semi-official policy of this federation, and now it describes holding the 2030 World Cup final in Morocco as a lie and misinformation."

Then came the strongest blow, questioning the source of the news: "The problem lies in the identity of the person who said it. He's not a journalist, nor is it merely a rumour on social media. It's Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, a member of the FIFA Council itself, and the minister delegate to the Moroccan government responsible for the budget."

He added: "Lekjaa claims that the final will be held in Casablanca, and FIFA denies it. So who is lying? The president of the organising federation, a member of the FIFA Council, and a minister in the Moroccan government? Or do we believe, once again, Infantino's official denial?"

The Palhinha scandal returns to the fore

Casting doubt was not enough for Tebas. He dragged up a famous incident that, according to him, proves FIFA's dishonesty.

He said: "We know this method well. During the Club World Cup, Trump called Infantino about the red card that was raised in Palhinha's face. FIFA assured us that the call had nothing to do with anything. Then, purely by chance, the suspension was cancelled and the player was allowed to play, but that too had nothing to do with the matter. And now another denial."

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The president of La Liga signed off with a deadly sarcastic blow, suggesting a practical solution to FIFA: "Perhaps FIFA will soon have to create a new section on its website titled: Current denials, with the date of publication, and most importantly, the expiry date, because when denials become a habit for an institution, it reaches a point where what it denies is no longer the problem, but rather who believes it."