'It's beautiful' - USMNT striker Jesus Ferreira disagrees with people who hate FIFA's World Cup 2026 logo

Jesus Ferreira expressed his admiration for the FIFA 2026 World Cup logo after many fans bashed its design on social media.

FIFA unveiled the logo for 2026 WC

Ferreira called it 'beautiful'

But fans on social media have slammed it

WHAT HAPPENED? The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup is set to take place in the Americas and FIFA recently unveiled the official logo and branding for the tournament that is set to take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

USMNT striker Jesus Ferreira was asked about his thoughts on the FIFA World Cup 2026 logo, with the player expressing his admiration for the design - contrary to what fans have said in a series of brutal replies to the official FIFA World Cup Twitter account - while also mentioning how excited he is to see the marquee event being hosted in his country.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yeah, it's beautiful," the 22-year-old replied when asked what he thought about the FIFA World Cup 2026 logo in a video posted by WFAA journalist Paul B. Livengood II on Twitter. "You know, as a soccer player, the World Cup means everything to me and to every player. So, to be able to this amazing logo and to see it coming to North America, it's beautiful."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: FIFA posted the official logo on its Twitter handle, with fans from different sections of the globe voicing disdain in the comments section. One user wrote: "The logo is so basic and I hated it, it should’ve been more detailed."

The logo and branding boast of the slogan "WE ARE 26". The logo has a white '2' laid on top of a '6,' with the iconic World Cup trophy superimposed on top of the two numerals. Stylistically, the FIFA World Cup 2026 is from an entirely different spectrum as compared to logos of previous World Cups.

WHAT NEXT FOR FERREIRA? Following the news that Folarin Balogun will be representing the USMNT, Ferreira will hope to continue his red-hot form in the MLS as he continues to add to his tally of eight goals from 13 appearances when FC Dallas host Houston Dynamo this Sunday, May 21.