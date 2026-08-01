After Bayern II slipped to a surprise 1-0 home defeat to promoted side SC Eltersdorf in last week's Regionalliga opener, they came away empty-handed again on matchday two, with the Munich side beaten 2-0 at Wacker Burghausen on Friday evening.

Dante has now lost all of his first six matches as Bayern II coach after all four pre-season friendlies under Dante, who took over the coaching job with the reserve side of his former club as a player for this season, also ended in defeat. The goal difference stands at 2-16.

Those two defeats in the opening two competitive matches have brought up an unwanted first: since the introduction of the Regionalliga Bayern in the 2012/13 season, apart from two seasons in the 3. Liga, which has otherwise always been the home of the FCB reserve side since then, Bayern II have never lost their first two matches. It is a historic false start for Dante's side and, with zero points, they are naturally bottom of the table, even if that means very little at this stage.

FC Bayern II deservedly lose at Wacker Burghausen

At Burghausen, who finished eighth last season, Bayern's reserve side disappointed above all in the first half. Wacker piled on the pressure, deservedly went ahead through Felix Bachschmid in the 22nd minute and could have struck earlier. Bachschmid then made it 2-0 in the 38th minute and that was how it stayed.

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Bayern's very young team, with a starting XI that had an average age of 20, are supposed to be led by the experienced Benno Schmitz (31, formerly of 1. FC Cologne or RB Leipzig) and Anton Heinz (28, formerly among others of Alemannia Aachen), improved after the break and looked more secure defensively. They also managed to create a few things going forward in the second half, but the game never really came back to life: "After the break we adjusted a few things and then it was significantly better. Unfortunately, we didn't reward ourselves with a goal," said Dante after the final whistle. "Even so, we have to keep our heads up - it's important to me that we learn from this match."

It is, of course, still far too early to start painting horror scenarios. But if the impressions from the friendlies are added in, one or two lines of चिंता might already be appearing among those in charge at Bayern. After all, relegation for the reserve setup to the Oberliga would be a major problem for the record champions. Ideally, they would even like to have the second team in the 3. Liga so as to offer talents from their own ranks match practice at as high a level as possible. The Regionalliga is therefore the absolute minimum requirement for the B team.

Dante returned to FC Bayern full of euphoria

Dante is certainly not panicking yet, but the disappointing opening weeks are likely to be affecting him too. The Brazilian, a player at Säbener Straße from 2012 to 2015 and, among other things, a 2013 treble hero, returned to Munich immediately after the end of his playing career at OGC Nice following last season in order to gain his first experience as a coach there straight away.

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The 42-year-old arrived in his old, new home full of euphoria: "I want us to play with joy. Young players in particular should enjoy putting their foot down so that they can also be happy after the match. But that only works with a lot of hard work and discipline," said Dante shortly before the start of the season.

After the nightmare start, the key now is to reignite that initial euphoria. A win against 1. FC Schweinfurt, relegated from the 3. Liga, in the next match next Saturday would certainly help.