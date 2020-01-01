'It feels like we lost' - Klopp angry at referee as Liverpool held by Burnley to lose perfect home record

The Reds were made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal on what was a rare afternoon of frustration for the champions

Jurgen Klopp criticised referee David Coote for being too lenient as Burnley secured a battling draw at Anfield to end Liverpool’s 100 per cent home record.

The Reds boss said the official let “lots of challenges go” on what to proved to be a frustrating afternoon for the Premier League champions, as their 24-match winning run at Anfield came to an end.

It looked set to be business as usual for Klopp’s side when Andy Robertson headed them in front during the first half. However, they were unable to add to their tally despite managing 23 shots at goal, with Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope making a string of fine saves.

The failure to extend their lead ultimately proved costly when Jay Rodriguez levelled for with 21 minutes remaining to earn the Clarets a point.

To compound their frustration, saw their appeals for a penalty turned down when Robertson went down in the box under a challenge from Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Klopp went on to the pitch to angrily remonstrate with the officials at the final whistle, though he would later concede his side had only themselves to blame.

"It was a really good game but we left the door open for Burnley and we should have closed it. We should have scored two, three or four goals at least,” he told BT Sport.

“The referee let lots of challenges go so it was clear that if the ball comes into the box it was dangerous. They did what they are good at and I respect that.

"It's our fault because we should have closed the game but we didn't do. Burnley is a team who stay in the game and they have two top strikers who constantly go for each ball. It's an intense period and at the end we were pushing up and they are always dangerous. That's why you have to take your chances.

"But we stand here with only one point and that is not exactly what we wanted.

"We didn't close the game and they took their moment. It feels like we lost a game, we have to look after the game better. We were angry with the referee but we have to criticise ourselves first for not finishing the game.

"The team do it right 99% of the time but I will never stop criticising them."

Klopp also singled out Burnley goalkeeper Pope for his performance, with the international seemingly repelling wave after wave of Liverpool attacks single-handedly at times.

"Of course it is frustrating, we should have scored much earlier. We warmed Nick Pope up and at the end he was properly really warm, he made some sensational saves," added Klopp.

"For moments it was Liverpool against Pope, he did really well, but we should have scored. We did everything right and he made saves but we should have scored more, that's on us.”