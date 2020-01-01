ISL: Mumbai City FC likely to sign Tondonba Singh from Chennaiyin FC

Tondonba was part of the Chennaiyin FC side which reached the final of the ISL last season...

(ISL) side FC are all set to sign ’s left-back Tondonba Singh for the upcoming season, Goal can confirm.

Tondonba, 25, graduated from side ’s youth setup and was promoted to the club’s senior side at the age of 16 when he made his professional debut in Manipur State League.

The Manipuri full-back was an integral part of the NEROCA FC side which made their I-League debut in the 2017-18 season. He appeared in every single game for NEROCA as the Imphal-based club finished second in the I-League under the tutelage of Gift Raikhan.

His impressive performance for NEROCA caught Chennaiyin FC’s attention and was roped in by the ISL club the next season.

Tondonba appeared in 10 ISL and four matches in his maiden season for the Marina Machans. In the recently concluded edition of the ISL, he played nine games.

With the City Football Group (CFG) formally taking over the Mumbai City FC this season, the club is expected to have a busy transfer window this time.

Mumbai’s star left-back Subhashish Bose has left the club at the end of the 2019-20 season and will join his hometown club . With Bose gone, Tondonba will be a like for like replacement.

Also, Goal had already confirmed that the Islanders are close to signing ’s central defender Mehtab Singh and FC custodian Phurba Lachenpa. They are also likely to release Pratik Chaudhari who is set to sign for .