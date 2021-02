ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City vs Bengaluru - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

The Islanders vye to retake the top spot after dropping seven points in four games; Sunil Chhetri is set to make his 200th appearance for the Blues...

Mumbai City (34 points) lost the top spot to ATK Mohun Bagan (36) who defeated Jamshedpur 1-0 on Sunday. Sergio Lobera will be without suspended Hugo Boumous against Bengaluru who have a weakened backline for the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) tie to be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Monday evening.

Game Mumbai City vs Bengaluru Date Monday, February 15 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Mumbai City Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Hugo Boumous



Key Players - Adam le Fondre, Rowllin Borges



Bengaluru Possible XI:

Injured - Juanan, Rahul Bheke

Doubtful - Ashique Kuruniyan

Suspended - Pratik Chourdhary



Key Players - Sunil Chhetri, x