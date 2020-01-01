FC Goa have done it all but Bengaluru FC remains Sergio Lobera's ultimate test in the ISL

The Goans haven't been able to beat the Blues in the last four meetings including the ISL 5 final

have been amongst the most dominant teams in the (ISL) especially under the reins of Sergio Lobera. However, there is one final frontier which they have to conquer, which is to defeat .

It isn’t that they haven’t defeated the Blues yet. However, that win came in their first of the six meetings between the two sides. Since then, Goa have struggled to get the better of Bengaluru and their star striker Ferran Corominas always has been quiet by his standards in this fixture.

The only time when Corominas did star for Goa in this fixture was when Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was sent-off in the first ever meeting between the two sides which ended 4-3 in Goa's favour.

Bengaluru have always had an edge over the Gaurs and that was the story also when they met in last season’s final. It took a 117th minute extra time goal which proved to be the difference after Ahmed Jahouh was given his marching orders.

In fact, the last time when Goa visited Bengaluru, the home side were once again reduced to 10 men after Nishu Kumar was shown a red card. Bengaluru didn’t get bogged down and Carles Cuadrat’s half-time team talk inspired them to a 3-0 victory over Lobera’s Goa.

Cuadrat perfected his gameplan of muzzling Goa's formidable attacking lineup and the 3-0 win despite being a man down for more than half the match has to be accepted as a testament of the same.

The squads of both teams have predominantly remained the same and the performances have been consistent. But while Goa's stregth lay in its freescoring attack, Bengaluru FC's strength lies in their defence. This is perhaps the key difference between the teams.

In the first fixture between the two in the ongoing season, Blues controlled the game and stifled Goa's attack and went on to to take the lead around the hour mark. They nearly held their guard until the final whistle but for a foolishly given away injury time penalty that was converted Corominas who had little involvement in the game otherwise.

Juanan has been one of the most underrated defenders in the ISL and every time Corominas plays against him, he has struggled. Also neither Hugo Boumous nor Edu Bedia have been able to carve the miserly Bengaluru defence open which hasn’t helped Corominas either.Even the Indian contingent, namely Brandon Fernandes or Lenny Rodrigues haven’t been their usual self when they play against the defending champions.Whether it’s the aura or being overawed by the experienced players of Bengaluru, FC Goa do not look their usual dominant self when up against the JSW-owned club.

It's time for Lobera to strike off another achievement from his checklist after failing to get a dominant hold in the matches against Bengaluru who have so far been tactically good against Goa.

However, he will have to do so without being involved from the dugout after the sending off he recieved in the closing stages of Goa's 4-3 win over in the last week of December.

Table-toppers FC Goa and Bengaluru FC will be involved in the first ISL encounter of the year 2020 as the former assistant is eager to make a statement for himself.