ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru to miss out on mainstream football next season?

JSW-owned football club could be forced to seek a new home after Karnataka HC orders probe over illegal usage of ground beyond lease period...

The city of Bengaluru has been a hotspot for football in recent years, with , (ISL) and matches of hosted at the Kanteerava stadium. However, in the upcoming season, the fans in the city could well be starved of mainstream football.

Bengaluru FC find themselves at an impasse after a Karnataka High Court order opened up the possibility of them being barred from using the Kanteerava Stadium from which they play their ISL matches.

The Karnataka High Court has ordered the state government to carry out a probe and initiate action against concerned officials who allowed Bengaluru FC to use the Kanteerava Stadium even after the license agreement came to an end.

Any urgent resolution to the issue seems impossible, given that the case has been adjourned until early October. As such, it remains to be seen what Bengaluru FC will do as the chances of them continuing at the Kanteerava seems slim. .

It is understood that Bengaluru have, as of now, uploaded the High Court stay order in place of the stadium documents for the club licensing procedure. The club ideally needs to upload a letter showing the consent of the stadium authorities for using the facilities.

The club, however, can make amendments to the document before August 25.

Sources in the know have told Goal that Bengaluru FC have been considering a few alternate venues. But Bengaluru FC CEO Mandar Tamhane refused to comment on the issue when Goal reached out.

As such, fans in Bengaluru might just miss out on mainstream football for the upcoming season if the issue is not resolved soon.

What exactly is the issue with Kanteerava?

“Even after the expiry of the agreement, the club was allowed to utilise the grounds from August 2017 to May 2018 without laying conditions. This is completely illegal,” said a division bench comprising of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by 17 coaches and 33 international and national level athletes.

“As per Supreme Court directions, the state should frame a transparent policy for the utilisation of public stadiums by private or third parties,” it added.

The petitioners filed the plea in 2017 contending that the 400 metres synthetic track meant for athletics will be damaged if used for football. They allege that the outdoor stadium has been built exclusively for athletics and Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports has illegally allowed the stadium for the use of football matches, in spite of having the Bangalore Football Stadium which is owned by the Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA).

"Firstly, a public notice should have been given and a bidding process should be there in allowing Bengaluru FC to use the stadium. After the initial lease period ended, it has been extended without due process. On days before matches, the first track is blocked by advertising hoarding and wires used for the football matches. This is impeding athletes training at the stadium," said SD Eashan, an international shot-putter and Asian games medalist, to News Minute.

The athletes often complain that Bengaluru FC barricade the entry to the playing turf a day before an Indian Super League (ISL) match which hampers their training as it limps on to the first lane of the athletics track.

"Our focus should be on athletics as we are nowhere near an Olympic medal in football. There are many other stadiums where you can hold football matches, so this (Kanteerava) stadium should be kept exclusively for athletics," KSFA President Muthappa Rai said last year.

The division bench has ordered the state government to file a report by September 23 before adjourning the case till October 4.