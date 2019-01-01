ISL 2019-20: ‘No competition with Modou Sougou’, says Mumbai City match-winner Amine Chermiti

Mumbai City’s star performer suggested that Kerala Blasters were a difficult opposition to beat…

Amine Chermiti’s debut goal, a fine first-time finish in the 82nd-minute, propelled FC to their first-ever win in Kochi against on Tuesday.

The Tunisian international, who joined the Islanders this season, delivered for the team in his very first match. After the match, the striker told Goal, “I think it was good for the team that we got the three points. It was good for me also and it gives me the motivation to continue like this. But the three points is the most important thing.”

Senegalese striker Modou Sougou, who was Mumba City’s star player last season with12 goals, was named on the bench against Blasters.

On competing for his place with Sougou, Chermiti said, “It is not a competition, we are like a family in this team. Modou Sougou was out with injury and today he came off the bench and he gave his best and helped us. Today I scored, maybe the next day he will score.”

The 31-year-old striker showed immense respect for opposition Kerala Blasters and suggested that it was an evenly poised game. He said, “Kerala Blasters are not an easy team to beat. They had an advantage - they played before us. I think both teams had a few opportunities to score but in the end, it's the result that matters and we got the three points.”

With three points in their kitty, Mumbai now travel to Chennai to take on on Sunday.