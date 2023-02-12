Is Erling Haaland injured for Man City? Pep Guardiola delivers update on striker ahead of crunch Premier League clash with Arsenal

Pep Guardiola is waiting to discover whether the “big knock” Erling Haaland suffered against Aston Villa rules him out of action for Manchester City.

Striker forced off at half-time against Villa

Took a blow to his thigh

Blues facing midweek trip to the Emirates

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific Norway international striker was withdrawn at half-time against Villa following a collision with Emiliano Martinez in which he appeared to take a blow to his thigh. Haaland did undergo brief treatment before going on to provide an assist for Ilkay Gundogan in a 3-1 win and making it through to the interval unscathed. His substitution was partly precautionary, with Guardiola waiting on the outcome of medical tests before making a full assessment on the 22-year-old’s potential involvement in a crunch clash with Arsenal on Wednesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Guardiola told Sky Sports when asked for an update on his 31-goal top scorer: “Haaland had a big knock, he was uncomfortable. At 3-0 we don't want to take risks. We'll see and assess in the next days.”

Pressed further on whether Haaland will be ready for a trip to Emirates Stadium, Guardiola added: “If he is not ready, we play another one. Hopefully he's ready but we will see.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Haaland was not on target himself against Villa, he did look lively again and appeared to be moving freely enough when beating Martinez to another ball into the Villa box that allowed him to drill in a low cross that Gundogan turned home at the back post.

WHAT NEXT? City are now just three points behind Arsenal in the Premier League table, albeit having played a game more, and will move above the Gunners on goal difference if they are able to collect another morale-boosting victory in north London.