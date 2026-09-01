According to information from Sky, the former Stuttgart left-back is on 1. FC Cologne's wishlist. Sporting managing director Thomas Kessler is also searching for another option on the left side of defence, with the Croatia international said to be the Cathedral City club's preferred choice.

Sosa is currently under contract with Premier League side Crystal Palace and still has a deal running until 2028. However, he no longer has a future with the Londoners. Across all competitions last season, he managed just 842 minutes over 18 appearances.

The 28-year-old knows the Bundesliga well from his time at VfB Stuttgart, where he made 115 competitive appearances between 2018 and 2023, scoring five goals and setting up 35 more. His final season in a Stuttgart shirt stands out in particular. With two goals and 12 assists, he played a key role in VfB staying up in 2023 as the team in 15th place.

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Is Borna Sosa heading back to the Bundesliga with 1. FC Cologne?

He then joined Ajax for a fee of eight million euros, but quickly lost his regular place again because of inconsistent performances. After a one-year spell at Torino, he eventually ended up at Crystal Palace in summer 2025.

If a move for Sosa cannot be completed before the transfer deadline at 8pm, Cologne allegedly also have Mees de Wit of AZ Alkmaar on their shortlist as an alternative. Should negotiations for the Croat fail, Effzeh could make a concrete move for De Wit. Initial talks have already taken place, according to Sky.