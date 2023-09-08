Irish fans taunt France with Lionel Messi shirts during Euro 2024 qualification defeat following Inter Miami star's World Cup final heroics

During Ireland's recent 2-0 defeat to France, the Irish supporters made a playful jab at France by holding up Messi's Argentina jersey.

France win 2-0 against Ireland

Irish fans mock France

Hold up Messi jersey

WHAT HAPPENED? When France played Ireland in a 2024 Euros qualification match at Parc des Princes, the Irish supporters mocked the French fans by holding up Lionel Messi's #10 Argentina shirt. France won the match 2-0 with ease as the 2022 FIFA World Cup runners-up scored goals through Aurelien Tchouameni and Marcus Thuram.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The loss has made Ireland's forthcoming encounter against the Netherlands on Sunday a must-win for the Irish if they hope to qualify for the 2024 Euros. As for the Albiceleste and Messi, they won their first game of the World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador.

WHAT NEXT? Ireland will face off against the Netherlands on Sunday, September 10, while France will take on Germany two days later.