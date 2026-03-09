How to get Iraq vs TBD World Cup Qualifier tickets: Prices, predictions & more

The race to clinch the final places at World Cup 2026 comes to a thrilling climax this month. Iraq takes on Bolivia or Suriname on March 31 on Mexican soil, knowing they are just a win away from joining the global party.

Eight sides from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have already booked spots in the summer extravaganza in North America, and Iraq still has hopes of becoming the ninth. Former Australia manager Graham Arnold is aiming to lead the Lions of Mesopotamia to their first World Cup since 1986.

Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need for the upcoming World Cup Qualifier play-offs final involving Iraq in Mexico, including where you can buy tickets and how much they will cost.

When is the Iraq vs TBD World Cup Qualifier?

Six FIFA World Cup 2026 spots are still up for grabs, and two of them will be filled by sides that are successful during the IC (Inter-Confederation) play-offs this March.

The winner of the Bolivia vs Suriname match will remain in Guadalupe, where they will take on Iraq on March 31. Victory there earns an invite to the global soccer party.

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Tue, Mar 31 Iraq vs Bolivia or Suriname (9pm) Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe, Mexico) Tickets

What is the Inter-Confederation World Cup Qualifying Play-Off schedule?

The winners of all the pathway finals will fill two of the remaining six places at this summer’s FIFA World Cup 2026. The four other spots will be claimed by the sides who progress from the UEFA play-off encounters.

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Thu, Mar 26 Pathway 2 S/F: Bolivia vs Suriname (5pm) Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe) Tickets Thu, Mar 26 Pathway 1 S/F: New Caledonia vs Jamaica (8pm) Estadio Akron (Zapopan) Tickets Tue, Mar 31 Pathway 2 Final: Iraq vs TBC (9pm) Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe) Tickets Tue, Mar 31 Pathway 1 Final: DR Congo vs TBC (3pm) Estadio Akron (Zapopan) Tickets

How to buy Iraq vs TBD World Cup Qualifier tickets

Tickets for the Pathway 2 Play-off Final: Iraq vs TBC, went on sale on the FIFA site on March 3.

To purchase official tickets, you must visit the FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

While the FIFA portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase match tickets, those looking to attend the Pathway 2 Play-off Final may wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHub, which could give them the a last-minute opportunity of obtaining tickets.

Iraq vs TBD World Cup Qualifier tickets: How much do they cost?

The official ticket categories for the Iraq vs TBC World Cup qualifier are as follows:

Standard Category: Traditional seating option provided at standard pricing

Traditional seating option provided at standard pricing Accessible Seating Area: A designated area to accommodate individuals with disabilities and limited mobility

A designated area to accommodate individuals with disabilities and limited mobility Standing Room Only: Standing area option offered at standard pricing

Standing area option offered at standard pricing Supporter Category: Allocated specifically to Participating Member Association (PMA) Supporters in accordance with the PMA’s criteria and guideline

Tickets in all the above categories were available for MXN 300 (approx. $16).

Remember to keep tabs on the FIFA site for additional information and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current ticket availability.

What to expect from the Iraq vs TBD World Cup Qualifier

Iraq’s quest for a place at the 2026 World Cup began with a 5-1 win over Indonesia in Basra way back in November 2023. Fast forward two years and seventeen matches, and they would face off with the UAE for a spot in the inter-confederation World Cup play-offs.

It proved to be a titanic two-legged tussle, with Iraq coming out on top after scoring from the penalty spot in the 17th minute of extra-time to secure a 3-2 aggregate victory. They now set their sights on reaching the promised land that is the World Cup Finals for the first time in 40 years.

Back in Mexico in 1986, although Iraq failed to pick up a single point during the group stage, they didn’t disgrace themselves. In matches against Paraguay, Belgium, and Mexico, the Lions of Mesopotamia would only lose by single-goal margins on each occasion.

Iraq returns to Mexico later this month, aiming to keep their World Cup dreams alive. They’ll need to improve their attacking prowess on the road, though, if they are to progress, as they failed to find the back of the net in their previous five matches played on non-Asian soil.

With respect to scoring, Iraqi boss Graham Arnold, who led Australia to the 2022 World Cup knockouts, will be hoping that Aymen Hussein can maintain his form in front of goal. The 30-year-old, who is nearing the 100-cap mark for his country, hit the target on eight occasions during the AFC World Cup qualifiers.

Along with this inter-confederation play-off final, the Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe is also staging the following four matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the summer:

June 14: UEFA Path B winner vs Tunisia (8pm)

June 20: Tunisia vs Japan (10pm)

June 24: South Africa vs South Korea (7pm)

June 29: R32: Winner Grp F vs Runner-up Grp C (7pm)

What is the format for the Inter-Confederation World Cup Qualifying Play-offs?

Each confederation (aside from UEFA, which has its own play-offs system) received one World Cup Qualifying play-off slot. Those confederations are CONCACAF, AFC, CAF, CONMEBOL and OFC. CONCACAF received an additional slot, as a result of their nations being World Cup hosts.

The play-off tournament will be held in Mexico and features six teams, split into two brackets of three teams, with both bracket winners qualifying for the World Cup. The teams were seeded into brackets based on the FIFA Men's World Ranking. Each bracket features two unseeded teams facing each other in a semi-final, with the winner advancing to the play-off final against a seeded team.

The play-offs will be played in single-leg knockout matches. If scores are level at the end of normal time, extra time will be played. If the scores remain tied, a penalty shoot-out will be used to determine the winner.