How to follow Iraq at the World Cup 2026: Where to get tickets, flights, bookings & more

As Iraq prepares to roar at the FIFA World Cup 2026 across the USA, Canada, and Mexico, fans from Baghdad to Detroit are gearing up for a historic pilgrimage to support the green and white.

Whether you are traveling from the Middle East or joining from the massive diaspora in North America, GOAL provides the ultimate breakdown on securing match tickets, finding the best flight deals, and booking your stay in the host cities.

What is Iraq’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

With Iraq set to electrify crowds in North America, here is the preliminary outlook for their group stage fixtures. Ensure you sync your calendar with these dates to secure your travel early.

Date Fixture (Local Time) Venue (City) Tickets June 16, 2026 Iraq vs Norway (6:00 PM) Gillette Stadium (Boston/Foxborough, MA) Tickets June 22, 2026 France vs Iraq (5:00 PM) Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA) Tickets June 26, 2026 Senegal vs Iraq (3:00 PM) BMO Field (Toronto, Canada) Tickets

How to get Iraq World Cup 2026 tickets?

Official FIFA Sales Phases

FIFA operates several sales windows, including a Random Selection Draw and a First-Come, First-Served phase.

The last-Minute Sales Phase opened in April 2026.

While these offer tickets at face value, availability for high-demand matches, especially those involving major Asian or South American powerhouses, is extremely limited.

We know that following the team across the ocean is an investment. To find the most budget-friendly options, fans should look for Category 3 or Category 4 tickets.

Prices fluctuate based on demand, but booking through secondary platforms early can often lock in a better rate before the last-minute rush pushes prices up.

Premium & Hospitality

For those looking for the ultimate World Cup experience, hospitality packages are the way to go.

These packages offer more than just a seat; they include gourmet dining, premium lounge access, and prime views of the pitch.

Hospitality is often the best way to bypass the uncertainty of ticket lotteries, providing a guaranteed entry with a touch of luxury.

Secondary Marketplaces

If you missed the initial FIFA draws, don't worry, look to secondary platforms like StubHub for fan-to-fan sales.

This is often a good alternative to finding sold-out tickets or specific seating blocks where other Iraqi supporters will be gathering.

How to buy flights for the World Cup 2026?

Traveling from Iraq or the Gulf to North America involves long-haul flights, making comfort and timing essential. Major hubs like New York (JFK), Miami (MIA), and Atlanta (ATL) will be the primary gateways for Iraqi fans.

Using Skyscanner is the most efficient way to compare fares across multiple airlines, including Qatar Airways, Emirates, and Turkish Airlines, which offer excellent connections to the US.

Estimated Flight Costs (USD)

Baghdad (BGW) to New York (JFK): Starting at $1,150

Starting at $1,150 Dubai (DXB) to Miami (MIA): Starting at $980

Starting at $980 London (LHR) to Atlanta (ATL): Starting at $820

Where to stay for Iraq’s World Cup matches?

Hotel availability in host cities like New York and Miami will be extremely tight during the tournament. To get the best value, we recommend booking refundable rooms via Booking.com as soon as the match venues are confirmed.

New York/New Jersey: Consider staying in Jersey City for easier access to MetLife Stadium at a lower price point than Manhattan.

Consider staying in Jersey City for easier access to MetLife Stadium at a lower price point than Manhattan. Miami: Look for hotels in the Hollywood or Fort Lauderdale areas for a balance between beach life and proximity to the stadium.

Look for hotels in the Hollywood or Fort Lauderdale areas for a balance between beach life and proximity to the stadium. Atlanta: Downtown Atlanta is the hub for fan zones and is just a short trip from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Local Logistics:

North American stadiums are massive and often located outside the central business districts. Public transport can be crowded, making ride-sharing the most convenient option for fans.

Lyft is an official partner for many major US venues, providing dedicated drop-off and pick-up zones. This frictionless entry ensures you spend less time in traffic and more time enjoying the pre-match atmosphere with fellow Iraqi fans.

What to expect from Iraq at the World Cup 2026?

The Lions of Mesopotamia are not just coming to participate; they are coming to compete. With a passionate fan base that rivals any in the world, Iraq’s matches are expected to be high-energy affairs. The rivalry intensity will be at an all-time high as Iraq looks to make its mark against global giants.

With thousands of Iraqis residing in the United States and Canada, the atmosphere will feel like a home game. Expect a sea of green flags, traditional chants, and a level of support that will push the team to new heights.