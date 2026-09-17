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Gulf Cup
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Book Iraq vs Oman Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid
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How to get Iraq vs Oman tickets: Gulf Cup prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Iraq take on Oman in the Gulf Cup. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Iraq faces Oman in an exciting Group A fixture at the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah on September 23, 2026. This vital opening-round matchup brings together two regional rivals competing for early dominance in the group.

GOAL provides all the details you need to secure your seat at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. Discover where to buy tickets, pricing information, and how to get your tickets today.

Iraq vs Oman TicketsBuy now

When is Iraq vs Oman Gulf Cup kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Iraq vs Oman is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

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Gulf Cup - Game Week 1

Where to buy Iraq vs Oman tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the official WeBook ticketing platform, which serves as the primary distributor for 27th Arabian Gulf Cup matches in Saudi Arabia. The official platform is your primary option to secure face-value seats during pre-sale and general sale phases.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms like Grintahub are your way to go.

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How much are Iraq vs Oman tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official WeBook platform typically start at 15 SAR for general entry seating behind the goals, with prices increasing based on seat tier and section inside Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium.

On secondary marketplaces such as Grintahub, secondary market ticket prices currently start at 45 SAR per seat, with final rates fluctuating depending on seating section, tier, and real-time market demand.

Iraq vs Oman TicketsBuy now

Iraq vs Oman Gulf Cup: Everything you need to know

Iraq vs Oman Form

Iraq have lost their last four matches in a row, with their only positive result across the past five coming from a 1-1 draw with Spain in a pre-World Cup friendly. Their World Cup group stage exits were heavy: a 4-1 defeat to Norway, a 3-0 loss to France, and a 5-0 thrashing by Senegal. Across those five matches, Iraq scored just two goals and conceded 13.

Oman's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 friendly win over Mozambique, though they lost 3-0 to Indonesia in the match before that. Their Arab Cup campaign delivered a win over Comoros, a goalless draw with Morocco, and a narrow 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.

IRQ

IRQ - Form

ESP
D1-1
VEN
L0-2
NOR
L1-4
FRA
L3-0
SEN
L5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/15
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
OMA

OMA - Form

KSA
L2-1
MAR
D0-0
COM
W2-1
IDN
L3-0
MOZ
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Iraq vs Oman: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2024, when Iraq won 1-0 away at Oman in AFC World Cup qualification. Iraq also won the reverse fixture 1-0 in September 2024. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Iraq have won three times, with one draw and one result ending level, and the two sides have also met twice in previous Gulf Cup editions, including a 3-2 Iraq win in January 2023.

Head to Head

IraqDrawOman
3
2
0
World Cup Qualification AFC
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Oman
OMA
0
Iraq badge
Iraq
IRQ
1
FT
World Cup Qualification AFC
Iraq badge
Iraq
IRQ
1
Oman badge
Oman
OMA
0
FT
Gulf Cup
Iraq badge
Iraq
IRQ
3
Oman badge
Oman
OMA
2
FT
Gulf Cup
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Iraq
IRQ
0
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Oman
OMA
0
FT
Friendlies
Iraq badge
Iraq
IRQ
1
Oman badge
Oman
OMA
1
FT
5Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

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