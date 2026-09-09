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FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-ATLETICOAFP
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

Iraola: we expected something different from Atletico, and this is the truth about Barcola's injury

A. Iraola
B. Barcola
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
Liverpool
Atletico Madrid
Champions League
Spain
France
England

Liverpool manager praises his players' character after the comeback

Andoni Iraola, Liverpool's manager, praised the character of his players after their 2-1 victory over visitors Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening, in the opening round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League, stressing that the team managed to deal with a difficult start to the match and produce another comeback.

Liverpool fell behind 16 minutes into the match at Anfield. They responded, completing a remontada to snatch three valuable points at the start of their European campaign.

Iraola told TNT Sports, in comments carried by the "BBC": "It is hard to ask for more than that. I think we showed great character, especially from the players after the difficult start."

"I really loved the atmosphere, the atmosphere was amazing, and I feel lucky to experience something like this," he added.

Iraola takes responsibility for the start

Liverpool's manager admitted he had not anticipated the tactical switch Atletico Madrid made at kick-off. "I take part of the responsibility for the start, because they surprised me a little tactically," he said. "They played with five defenders, in a 5-3-2 formation."

Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Fulham crest
Fulham
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LaLiga
Real Sociedad crest
Real Sociedad
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Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
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He explained: "We were expecting something different, and we waited until we could correct things. After the break, we produced a much better performance, we pressed better, and I think we became the better team."

Praise for Mac Allister and Szoboszlai

On the goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, Iraola said: "It was a great goal from Alexis, and so was Dominik's goal. They put in a big effort and ran a lot."

The manager also addressed Mac Allister's situation after his yellow card. "Alexis was very smart. I think the first yellow card was very harsh, and they were trying to press him to get the second. He is a smart player and he managed to deal with the situation."

No injuries: just fatigue

On the condition of his players and the possibility of injuries after the match, Iraola explained: "No, it is just some cramps, especially for Bradley (Barcola)."

He added: "We are rushing his return a little. We wanted him to be available, but in the end we decided to tell him: give us everything you have, and this is the maximum you can offer. We will see how their recovery process goes before the next match."

Iraola: these are Champions League matches

The manager praised the atmosphere at Liverpool's stadium, and also spoke about the difficulty of facing Atletico, saying: "I was enjoying it. Atletico is a very good team, and they have players who are great technically, especially in midfield. It is not easy to press those players, because they have quality."

He continued: "They have played together for a long time. And we managed to produce another comeback after the Nottingham Forest and Newcastle matches. We still have something to improve at the start of matches, but I am pleased that we showed the required character."

Iraola concluded his remarks by saying: "This is the UEFA Champions League, and there are no easy matches."

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