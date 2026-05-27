Iran FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Iran FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of Iran's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a server in Iran and follow the action on the likes of IRIB.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Iran?

In Iran, soccer fans can watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup through a mix of free national television and premium regional sports networks.

Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament: