How to watch Iowa State vs Grambling NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

After cruising past Fairleigh Dickinson in a dominant wire-to-wire performance to open the 2025–26 campaign, Iowa State is set for another warm-up clash against Grambling State before facing its first real test of the season against Mississippi State next week.

The Cyclones enter this matchup at 1-0 both overall and against the spread, while the total went under in their opener. They’re coming off a commanding 88-50 home victory over FDU.

Meanwhile, Grambling State also holds a 1-0 record after routing Huston-Tillotson 91-47 in its season debut. The Tigers have yet to record results against the spread or on totals heading into this non-conference showdown.

Iowa State vs Grambling: Date and tip-off time

The Iowa State will face off against Grambling in an exciting NCAAM game on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Date Thursday, November 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Hilton Coliseum Location Ames, Iowa

How to watch Iowa State vs Grambling on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Iowa State and Grambling live on ESPN Select nationally. Streaming options are available on ESPN+ and Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Iowa State vs Grambling team news & key performers

Iowa State Cyclones team news

Iowa State displayed its offensive firepower by shooting 52.2% from the field and a blistering 44.4% from beyond the arc. The Cyclones went 66.7% from the line, secured 41 rebounds, and distributed the ball well with 19 assists while committing just nine turnovers. They poured in 44 points in the paint and added 14 on the fast break.

The Cyclones’ starting five consisted of Blake Buchanan, Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic, Killyan Toure, and Tamin Lipsey. Momcilovic led the way with an outstanding 29-point outing, shooting nearly 69% from the field while grabbing three rebounds. Lipsey followed with 18 points and six boards on 61.5% shooting, and Jefferson contributed a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, showcasing Iowa State’s offensive depth and control.

Grambling State Tigers team news

On the other side, Grambling State put together a solid offensive showing, shooting 46.3% from the floor despite a cold night from deep, connecting on just 21.7% of its three-point attempts. The Tigers were sharp from the charity stripe, hitting 75% of their free throws, while controlling the glass with 49 rebounds. They also tallied 14 assists against 15 turnovers, racking up 30 points in transition and an impressive 50 points in the paint.

The starting unit featured Antonio Munoz, Roderick Coffee III, Jimel Lane, Randarius Jones, and Derrius Ward. Lane led the charge with 15 points and three rebounds on 50% shooting, while Munoz chipped in 12 points and four boards on an identical shooting clip. Coffee added 10 points and five rebounds to round out the Tigers’ balanced attack.