Simone Inzaghi has settled the question of whether new Dutch signing Crysencio Summerville will feature in Al-Hilal's friendly against MC Alger.

The Saudi side face MC Alger today, Wednesday, in their third friendly of a training camp in Austria as they build towards the new 2026-2027 season.

According to Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah", Inzaghi will hand Summerville a few minutes on the pitch, in line with the fitness programme drawn up for him by the club's physical trainer.

Summerville joined the camp after last Friday's friendly against South African side Mamelodi Sundowns. He had signed for "the Boss" from West Ham United for around 80 million euros, according to press reports.

Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves misses out. He has only just returned to the camp after representing his country at the 2026 World Cup across the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Also absent is new signing Mohamed Mahzari, who arrived from Al-Taawoun. He underwent standard physical and routine medical examinations alongside Neves on Wednesday morning.

Victory over MC Alger would cap a strong camp. Al-Hilal have already beaten Austrian side Sturm Graz 2-1 and Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0.

"The Boss" wrap up their Austria camp on 3 August against Al-Ahli of Qatar, before flying back to the Saudi capital Riyadh.