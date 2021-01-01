Internacional defender Rodinei sent off against parent club Flamengo after fan paid £133k to let him play

The Brazilian was shown a red card for a nasty challenge on Filipe Luis in the Campeonato Serie A clash

Internacional defender Rodinei was sent off against his parent club Flamengo after a fan had paid £133,000 to enable him to play in the heavyweight clash on Sunday.

Rodinei joined Internacional on loan last year, but the terms of that agreement with Flamengo stipulated that he could not play against the Rio de Janeiro-based club unless they received a 1 million real (£133,000/$185,000) payment.

The Brazilian was cleared to play after a supporter stumped up the money ahead of the Campeonato Serie A clash at the Maracana over the weekend, with Internacional confirming the news via their website.

What was said?

The Porto Alegre outfit expressed their gratitude towards wealthy farmer Maggi Scheffer, who resides in the centre-west region of Brazil, after his sizeable donation last week.

"Internacional this Friday received a 1 million real ($185,794.18) donation from Elusmar Maggi Scheffer," a statement from Internacional reads.

"The Colorado fan ... signed an agreement that gives the club the money with no strings attached. Our sincerest thanks."

Why was Rodinei shown a red card?

Much was at stake for Internacional and Flamengo as only a point separated the two sides in the league standings before their latest meeting, which ensured that tensions were high both on the pitch and in the dugout.

After a highly competitive first half, the teams went in level at 1-1 at the break, but the defining moment of the match came shortly after the restart when Rodinei succumbed to a moment of madness.

The defender was guilty of a late challenge on Flamengo's Filipe Luis which saw him stamp down on his compatriot's heel, and after a brief delay for a VAR check, the referee pulled out a red card.

The home side seized control of the match thereafter, with Gabriel Barbosa producing a neat turn and finish in the 62nd minute to give Flamengo a 2-1 victory.

(FLAxINT) ⏰ 52'/2T: Fim de jogo. Inter é superado por 2 a 1 no Maracanã. pic.twitter.com/d2Ch4Jg1UD — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) February 21, 2021

The bigger picture

Rodinei will now have to serve a three-match suspension, which means he will miss Internacional's final game of the regular season against Corinthians on Friday.

Flamengo can win the title if they beat Sao Paulo the day before, but a draw in that fixture would give Internacional the chance to steal the trophy with a victory in their last fixture due to their superior goal difference.

