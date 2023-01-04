Intercity vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch Intercity against Barcelona in a round of 32 Copa del Rey tie on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States and India.

Barcelona will look to book their round of 16 spot in the Copa del Rey when they travel to Alicante to take on Spanish third-tier side Intercity on Wednesday night.

The Blaugrana were back in action after the World Cup break at the weekend as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Espanyol. As a result, Xavi's men failed to pull ahead atop the La Liga standings - and now sit equal on points with arch-rivals Real Madrid.

The hosts, meanwhile, have made it this far in the Copa del Rey courtesy of wins over Cirbonero and Mirandes in the first and second rounds respectively.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Intercity vs Barcelona date & kick-off time

Game: Intercity vs Barcelona Date: January 4, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET / 8pm GMT / 1:30am IST (Jan 5) Venue: Estadio José Rico Pérez, Alicante

How to watch Intercity vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

The Copa del Rey game between Intercity and Barcelona is not selected for telecast in the United Kingdom (UK). However, the club will provide updates via their Match Center on their official website.

The game will neither be televised nor streamed in India, too.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A ESPN+ UK N/A N/A India N/A N/A

Intercity team news & squad

Intercity haven't reported any fresh injury concerns, especially since they have not played a game since the second-round victory over Mirandes.

Oriol Soldevila, who was one of the scorers in that game, should start up front again alongside Pol Rioge, with Cristian Herrera in the middle of the park.

Intercity possible XI: Campos; Jaime, Murria, Kecojevic, Galvez, Cristo; C. Herrera, Mari, Xemi; Soldevila, Roige

Position Players Goalkeepers Campos, M. Herrera Defenders Murria, Perez, Kecojevic, Romero, Ferroni, Jaime, Nsue Midfielders Galvez, Fernandez, Undabarrena, Mari, Bellotti, Angong, Soldevila, Pinan, Koffi, C. Herrera, Roige, Carmona Forwards Etxaniz, Benja

Barcelona team news & squad

Jordi Alba's red card against Espanyol over the weekend doesn't carry forward for the Copa del Rey tie as Xavi has named a squad of 22 barring only two big names in Robert Lewandowski and Pedri.

Inaki Pena could be handed a start in between the sticks among the expected changes. Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Hector Bellerin, Franck Kessie and Memphis Depay are also in line to start the game.

Barcelona Possible XI: Pena; Araujo, Kounde, Garcia, Bellerin; Kessie, De Jong, Gavi; Memphis, Torres, Dembele