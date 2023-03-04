Inter vs Lecce: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Inter against Lecce on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Serie A heavyweights Inter will take on Leece at the San Siro on Sunday.

The hosts have only lost one of their last 13 Serie A matches (W9 D3) against Lecce, losing 1-0 with a goal by Guillermo Giacomazzi in January 2012.

However, they head into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 loss against Bologna and Simeone Inzaghi's troops will be eager to get back to winning ways.

On the other hand, after wins against Cremonese and Atalanta, Lecce can win three away games in a row for the second time in their history in Serie A, previously doing so in February 2004, when they won four with Delio Rossi in charge.

All eyes will be on Lorenzo Colombo, who can become only the third player to score at least five goals in a Serie A season for Lecce before turning 21 if he finds the net against Inter.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Inter vs Leece date & kick-off time

Game: Inter vs Leece Date: March 5, 2023 Kick-off: 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm GMT / 10:30 pm IST Venue: San Siro

How to watch Inter vs Leece on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), it is can be streamed live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the match will be broadcasted on Bt Sport 2 with live streaming available on the BT Sport App and BTSport.com.

In India, the Sports18 network has telecast rights for Serie A, with streaming on Jio Cinema.

Inter team news and squad

Inzaghi will miss Joaquin Correa with a hamstring injury but will be boosted by the return of Federico Dimarco and Milan Skriniar.

Possible Inter XI: Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Brozovic; Dimarco; Lukaku, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers Onana, Cordaz, Handanovic Defenders Skriniar, Bastoni, Acerbi, D'Ambrosio, De Vrij, Fontanarosa, Dimarco, Bellanova, Darmian, Zanotti. Midfielders Asllani, Barella, Calhanoglu, Gagliardini, Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Carboni, Brozovic, Gosens. Forwards Martinez, Dzeko, Lukaku.

Leece team news and squad

With injuries, Leece will miss Marin Pongracic, Kastriot Dermaku, and Joel Persson. Whereas Federico Baschirotto remains suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Lameck Banda will also be unavailable after the winger was granted special leave due to personal issues.

Possible Leece XI: Falcone; Gendrey, Tuia, Umtiti, Gallo, Hjumland, Blin, Gonzalez, Strefezza, Colombo, Ceesay.