Inter vs Atalanta: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Inter against Atalanta on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Serie A heavyweights Inter will take on familiar rivals Atalanta in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia at the San Siro on Tuesday.

Inter are defending champions and Simone Inzaghi's men have just lost one match in their last nine games. They head into this on the back of a 2-1 comeback win against Cremonese where Argentine hitman Lautaro Martinez scored a brace.

They have already defeated Atalanta earlier this season when they bagged a thrilling 3-2 victory in Bergamo last November in Serie A.

On the other hand, Gian Piero Gasperini's team have also been playing some scintillating attacking football since action resumed after the World Cup break and are on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions. They kept a clean sheet in their last outing as they won 2-0 against Sampdoria. T

They have won the tournament just once in 1963 and will be hoping to lift it for the second time after a hiatus of 60 years.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Inter vs Atalanta date & kick-off time

Game: Inter vs Atalanta Date: January 31, 2023 Kick-off: 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm GMT / 1:30 am IST (Feb 1) Venue: San Siro, Milan

How to watch Inter vs Atalanta on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), it is available to watch on the CBS Sports network and can be streamed live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the clash between Juventus and Inter can be watched live on Viaplay Sports 1 with live streaming available on Viaplay UK.

In India, there will be no live telecast of the match.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports Paramount+ UK Viaplay Sports 1 Viaplay UK India NA NA

Inter team news and squad

Inter will miss Marcelo Brozovic with a calf injury but goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has recovered from his leg injury and will be available for selection.

Milan Skriniar and Nicolo Barella should also start after missing out on the fixture against Cremonese through suspension.

Possible Inter XI: Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Dzeko, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers Onana, Cordaz, Handanovic Defenders Dumfries, De Vrij, Bellanova, Acerbi, Dimarco, D'Ambrosio, Darmian, Skriniar, Bastoni, Dalbert. Midfielders Gagliardini, Gosens, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Barella Forwards Martinez, Dzeko, Correa, Lukaku.

Atalanta team news and squad

Gaspirini will miss the services of Jose Luis Palomino and Davide Zappacosta due to leg and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Apart from those two, the entire squad is available for selection.

Possible Parma XI: Musso; Toloi, Djimsiti, Scalvini; Hateboer, De Roon, Koopmeiners, Maehle; Lookman, Boga; Hojlund