How to get Inter vs SSC Napoli tickets: Serie A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Inter faithful will be hoping for a commanding performance when they return home on Saturday, September 5 for their highly anticipated clash of the campaign vs Napoli.

Fans will pack into San Siro in high spirits, eager to watch the defending Serie A champions continue their strong start to the season in their quest for domestic dominance.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Inter Milan vs Napoli tickets, including 2026/27 Serie A prices, San Siro fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is Inter vs SSC Napoli Serie A kick-off?

Inter vs Napoli kicks off at 18:00 CEST on Saturday, 5 September 2026, at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Serie A - Game Week 3 5 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Giuseppe Meazza

How to buy Inter Milan vs Napoli Serie A tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Serie A matches, from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages, managed through official club sales phases and authorized primary or resale ticketing partners.

Due to massive demand for top-tier Italian fixtures, Inter Milan allocates tickets through a structured phase system:

Season Ticket Holders: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats for all Serie A home matches.

Siamo Noi Card Holders (Official Members): Priority access to individual match tickets goes to official Inter "Siamo Noi" cardholders. These dedicated presale windows open several weeks prior to kickoff.

General Sale: If tickets remain after member presale windows, they open to the general public. However, high-profile fixtures against rivals like Napoli routinely sell out rapidly during early phases.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for last-minute availability or sold-out sections, supporters can source tickets via verified secondary platforms like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do Inter Milan vs Napoli Serie A tickets cost?

Ticket pricing for the 2026/27 Serie A season depends on seating section, fixture category, and stadium tier:

Age & Concession Tiers: Inter offers reduced rates for Under-16, Under-30, and Senior (Over 65) supporters across designated stadium sectors.

Match Categorization: Marquee matches against major rivals like Napoli fall into Category 1 (highest pricing tier), commanding higher face-value rates than mid-table clashes.

Seat Location: Lower-tier longside seats in the Red and Orange sections (Primo Anello) represent premium seating, whereas upper-tier sections (Terzo Anello) and goal-end stands (Curva Nord) offer more budget-friendly price points.

Fan Card Requirements: For safety and regional security regulations, residents of certain Italian regions may require an active fan card (Tessera del Tifoso) to purchase tickets.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For Serie A matches at San Siro, away supporters are seated in the designated away sector (Terzo Anello Blu).

While Serie A does not impose a mandatory league-wide price cap like the English Premier League, away tickets generally range between €30 and €50 depending on local organization. To purchase away sector seats, visiting fans must hold an official Napoli fidelity card. Away allocations are strictly monitored by local security authorities and virtually never reach open public sale.

Inter vs SSC Napoli Serie A: Everything you need to know

Inter vs SSC Napoli Form

Inter have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 pre-season friendly against AC Milan. In competitive football, the form is flawless: back-to-back Serie A wins, including a 4-1 home victory over Monza and a 1-0 away win at Cagliari. Across those two league games, they have scored five goals and kept two clean sheets.

Napoli's recent record is more mixed. They have won three of their last five matches but lost one and drawn one. Their most recent outing was the 2-1 home defeat to Como in Serie A, a result that followed their opening-day 2-0 win at Genoa. In pre-season, they beat Aris Thessaloniki 6-2 but could only draw 1-1 with Celta Vigo. The Como defeat has been the low point, with defensive errors and an unconvincing collective display.

Inter vs SSC Napoli: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 2-2 at the Giuseppe Meazza in Serie A on 11 January 2026. Before that, Napoli beat Inter 3-1 at home in October 2025. Across the last five Serie A encounters, Napoli have won twice, Inter once, and two matches have ended in a draw, with goals scored in every game.

Inter vs SSC Napoli Standings

In the current Serie A table, Inter sit second while Napoli are tenth after the opening two rounds of fixtures.