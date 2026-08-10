Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
imago-sport-1064386736.jpgAnadolu Agency
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

Inter refuse to give up: new offer chases Diaby at Saudi's Al-Ittihad

Transfers
M. Diaby
Al Ittihad
Inter
Serie A
France
Italy

"The Doyen" faces a new Italian wave

Inter Milan have not raised the white flag in the race to sign French winger Moussa Diaby, with the Italian club preparing a new offer to convince the Saudi federation to give up their winger during the current summer transfer window.

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

According to the Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport", Inter's first attempt, worth 20 million euros plus Albanian midfielder Kristjan Asllani, fell flat. The Jeddah club's management rejected the idea of including a player in a swap deal.

Signing a right winger sits at the top of Inter's priorities for the final three weeks of the window, and Diaby, aged 27, remains their number one target after an attempt to land him last January failed.

The Nerazzurri's move coincides with Bayer Leverkusen entering the negotiations, the German club ready to submit a purely financial offer without a swap. So far, though, the French player has shown no enthusiasm for a return to his former team, for whom he played between 2019 and 2023 before moving to Aston Villa.

AFC Champions League Elite Qualification
Al-Jazira crest
Al-Jazira
ALJ
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Club Friendlies
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET

Diaby's hesitation hands Inter a fresh chance to come back strongly to the table. The Italian club's officials plan to raise the value of their financial offer in a final attempt to convince the federation.

Mid-August could prove decisive. Coach Cristian Chivu wants to settle the right-wing issue he has been waiting to resolve for a long time.

Denzel Dumfries has left a clear void, and Chivu's insistence follows two failed attempts to strengthen the position inside a single month. That makes the signing of a specialist winger a top priority.

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Throughout pre-season, Chivu has turned to Luis Henrique and Andy Diouf on the right flank. Diouf has featured most, scoring several goals, the latest against Juventus in the Perth friendly, though he admits it is not his natural position. It is a temporary fix that has not changed Inter's plans to hunt for an out-and-out right winger, with Diaby still their number one target.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google