Inter, moving towards an internal solution to replace Ausilio: Baccin ready





After 28 years, the paths of Piero Ausilio and Inter look set to part. Renewal talks in recent months did not produce a new deal, so the executive informed the club there are no conditions to continue: the sporting director is under contract until 2027, but the idea of a mutual termination is gathering pace, with his replacement at the Nerazzurri potentially already in place.





Internal solution - The club could opt for an internal solution, and Ausilio's natural replacement is Dario Baccin, who has been his right-hand man for years. Baccin is a concrete possibility as they wait for official decisions from the Nerazzurri.





No agreement - Inter had offered Ausilio one more year, until 2028. The contracts of the Nerazzurri executives instead ran in three-year cycles to allow for planning. No agreement was reached, more on this point than on the financial issue,