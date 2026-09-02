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FC Internazionale v Hellas Verona FC - Serie AGetty Images Sport

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Inter, moving towards an internal solution to replace Ausilio: Baccin ready

Inter


After 28 years, the paths of Piero Ausilio and Inter look set to part. Renewal talks in recent months did not produce a new deal, so the executive informed the club there are no conditions to continue: the sporting director is under contract until 2027, but the idea of a mutual termination is gathering pace, with his replacement at the Nerazzurri potentially already in place.


Internal solution - The club could opt for an internal solution, and Ausilio's natural replacement is Dario Baccin, who has been his right-hand man for years. Baccin is a concrete possibility as they wait for official decisions from the Nerazzurri.


No agreement - Inter had offered Ausilio one more year, until 2028. The contracts of the Nerazzurri executives instead ran in three-year cycles to allow for planning. No agreement was reached, more on this point than on the financial issue,

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