Inter sign Mkhitaryan in free transfer from Roma after completing deal for Onana from Ajax

The attacking midfielder has signed a two-year contract with the San Siro team

Inter have confirmed the signing of Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a free transfer, the day after confirming a deal for goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Armenia international joins the San Siro side after a two-year spell at Roma.

Mkhitaryan, 33, left the Italian capital club this summer following the end of his contract and has now been snapped up by their Serie A rivals.

How long is Mkhitaryan's contract?

Inter did not confirm how long the former Arsenal and Manchester United attacking midfielder has signed on for. However, it has been reported that he has penned a two-year deal with the club, keeping him in Milan until 2024.

"From his house in Valence and now to Milan, Henrikh is making another stop on his journey. As he embraces the Nerazzurri colours, with his Armenian heritage, we are reminded of another Inter great, Youri Djorkaeff," Inter said in their announcement.

How many signings have Inter made this summer?

Mkhitaryan is Inter's fourth signing of the summer transfer window. He follows Romelu Lukaku, Kristjan Asllani and Andre Onana in making the switch to San Siro.

Onana was announced as an Inter player on Friday, joining from Dutch champions Ajax.

“Inter are a great club and have always had good goalkeepers, including now," the Cameroon international said.

"I’m calm; I’m the one who needs to write my own story. This is a big challenge and I like big challenges. Time will tell if I succeed. But I’m very confident and happy to be here.

"There’s not much I can say. I just can’t wait to take to the pitch, where you’ll see who the real Andre is.”

