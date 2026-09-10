Inter Milan vs Udinese Serie A preview: Everything you need to know

Inter vs Udinese: Match details

Serie A - Game Week 4 14 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Giuseppe Meazza

Inter Milan and Udinese Calcio will kick-off on 14 September 2026 at 18:45 GMT (2:45 PM EST / 19:45 BST / 20:45 SAST).

Monday night Serie A action in Milan

Inter Milan return home to host Udinese Calcio at the San Siro to wrap up Matchweek 4 of the 2026/27 Serie A season. Fresh off a high-octane domestic victory over Napoli and a grueling midweek European trip, the Nerazzurri aim to lock in another home win to maintain their early surge near the top of the table. For Udinese, travelling to Milan following a late loss offers a prime opportunity to respond and test their defensive resilience against one of Serie A's most potent frontlines.

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The Nerazzurri's five-goal comeback victory over Napoli

Inter Milan enter Monday night full of confidence after pulling off a dramatic 3–2 victory over SSC Napoli at the San Siro on Matchday 3 (September 5). After falling 2–0 behind early in the second half, Lautaro Martínez ignited the comeback in the 56th minute before Marcus Thuram levelled the score in the 82nd minute. Martínez completed the turnaround with a 90th-minute stoppage-time winner, securing all three points in a classic encounter.

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Le Zebrette's late collapse against Lazio

Udinese Calcio travel west looking to recalibrate after suffering a frustrating 2–1 home loss to S.S. Lazio at the Bluenergy Stadium on Matchday 3 (September 7). Midfielder Jesper Karlström handed Udinese the lead early in the second half (49'), but Lazio rallied with strikes from Davide Frattesi (75') and Albert Guðmundsson (88') to steal victory. The result leaves Kosta Runjaić's side determined to tighten up defensively in the final stages of matches.

Attacking potency vs Friulani low-block

Historically, Inter Milan have maintained strong home dominance in this fixture, but Udinese's physical setup always presents an uncomfortable challenge. Inter's central midfield engine led by Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Nicolò Barella will aim to control the tempo and supply Lautaro Martínez, while Udinese will rely on counter-attacks led by Jesper Karlström and Keinan Davis. With vital league points on the line, Monday night's clash promises intense action from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

Cristian Chivu has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed for the home side ahead of this fixture, though updates are expected closer to kick-off given the squad's busy schedule, which includes the Champions League trip to Madrid days before.

Udinese will again be without Nicolo Zaniolo, who has missed the opening weeks of the season through injury. Matteo Palma, Alessandro Zanoli, and Oumar Solet are also unavailable for Kosta Runjaic, with Solet among those to have suffered a physical problem during the defeat to Lazio. Further updates on the squad will be added as they become available.

Form

Inter have won all five of their most recent matches across all competitions, recording a perfect W5 record. Their last outing was a 3-2 Serie A win over Napoli on September 5, and they have also beaten Cagliari 1-0 and Monza 4-1 in the league this season. Pre-season victories over Real Betis and Juventus round out that run. Inter have scored 10 goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Udinese's last five results show a W3 D1 L1 record. Their most recent game ended in a 1-2 home defeat to Lazio on September 7, with Gudmundsson coming off the bench to decide the match. Before that, they beat Monza 2-3 away from home and drew 1-1 with Como on the opening day. Udinese also advanced in the Coppa Italia, beating Venezia 2-1 and Calcio Padova 1-0 in earlier rounds.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides was a Serie A fixture in January 2026, when Inter won 1-0 at Udinese's ground. Across the five most recent head-to-head matches, Inter have won four times against one win for Udinese, with the Friulani's only victory coming at the Giuseppe Meazza in August 2025, when they claimed a 2-1 result. Inter have scored nine goals across those five encounters, conceding five.