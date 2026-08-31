Inter Milan vs Napoli Serie A preview: Everything you need to know

Inter vs SSC Napoli: Match details

Serie A - Game Week 3 5 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Giuseppe Meazza

Inter Milan and SSC Napoli will kick-off on 5 September 2026 at 16:00 GMT (12:00 PM EST / 17:00 BST / 18:00 SAST).

Italian heavyweights battle in Milan

Inter Milan return home to face SSC Napoli under the evening lights at the San Siro for Matchweek 3. Coming off back-to-back victories to open their domestic campaign, the Nerazzurri aim to lock in another home win and keep their spot at the top of the Serie A table. For Napoli, a Saturday trip north presents an immediate opportunity to bounce back from a shock home defeat and throw down an early marker against a fellow title contender.

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Çalhanoğlu heroics in Sardinia

Inter Milan enter Saturday riding strong momentum after grinding out a 1–0 away victory against Cagliari on Matchday 2 (August 30). Midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu netted the decisive goal in the 9th minute, while Inter's defensive unit controlled play to seal all three points. Combined with their opening-day 4–1 win over AC Monza, Inter boast a maximum six points with five goals scored, demonstrating sharp defensive organisation and clinical finishing early in the season.

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Como shocks the Maradona

SSC Napoli stride into the capital of Lombardy looking to correct course following a frustrating 2–1 loss to Como 1907 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Matchday 2 (August 30). Rasmus Højlund drew Napoli level in the 30th minute following Martin Baturina's opener, but Anastasios Douvikas restored Como's lead shortly after. Despite bringing on Kevin De Bruyne and pushing for a late equaliser, Napoli were left empty-handed. Paired with their 2–0 opening-day victory over Genoa, Napoli sit on three points and will need far sharper defensive focus to slow down Inter.

Tactical chess match under the Milan sky

Historically, clashes between these two Italian giants produce tight, highly tactical encounters determined by central midfield control. Inter's midfield trio of Çalhanoğlu, Barella, and Sučić will aim to dictate the tempo at home, while Napoli rely on the physical presence of Scott McTominay and Anguissa to break lines and spark transitions. With fine margins separating the two clubs early in the campaign, Saturday's showcase promises high intensity from kickoff.

Team news & squads

Inter have no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed ahead of this fixture. Chivu has not named a probable starting XI at this stage, and further team news updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Napoli travel to Milan without Alessandro Buongiorno, Luca Marianucci, and Pasquale Mazzocchi, all of whom are listed as injured. Allegri has not confirmed a projected XI, and the full picture of his available squad will become clearer in the days ahead.

Form

Inter arrive with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, drawing only once — a 1-1 pre-season friendly against AC Milan. In Serie A, they have won both league games: a 4-1 home victory over Monza on Matchday 1 and a 1-0 win at Cagliari on Matchday 2. Across those two league matches, Inter scored five goals and conceded none.

Napoli's recent record is more mixed. They won three of their last five matches but drew once and lost once. Their most recent result was a 1-2 home defeat to Como in Serie A, a result that followed a 0-2 league win at Genoa on Matchday 1. In pre-season, Napoli beat Aris Thessaloniki 6-2 but could only draw 1-1 with Celta Vigo. The Como defeat was their only Serie A loss so far, but it came with defensive errors and a below-par display from several players.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs ended 2-2 at the Giuseppe Meazza in Serie A on January 11, 2026. Before that, Napoli won 3-1 at home to Inter in October 2025. The five most recent Serie A encounters between these sides have produced two draws, two Napoli wins, and one Inter win, with goals spread across all five matches.