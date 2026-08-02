Inter Milan change their plan to sign Diaby with a new offer

Moussa Diaby is back at the heart of the summer transfer scene. Inter Milan have stepped up their pursuit of the France winger, desperate to prise him away from Al-Ittihad before the new season kicks off.

The Italians had already tabled a 40 million euro bid to sign Diaby outright, but Al-Ittihad have yet to make up their minds. That indecision has forced Inter to switch tactics in the hope of talking "the Dean" into sanctioning a sale.

According to Saudi media figure Mohammed Al-Bukairy, Inter have now lodged a fresh offer to take Diaby on a season-long loan for 28 million euros, a response to Al-Ittihad's reluctance to green-light a permanent deal in recent days.

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The Italian club reckon the loan route might sit better with Al-Ittihad, according to Al-Bukairy. It guarantees the Saudi side a hefty financial return while leaving the door open to reassess the player's future at the end of the campaign.

Diaby sees it differently. He would rather move for good if his Al-Ittihad exit is confirmed, convinced that settling at a new club beats a loan spell that could dump him back at square one after just one season.

Al-Ittihad hold all the cards. Their management are weighing up every option before they decide the player's fate, with Inter determined to get the deal over the line in whatever shape they can before the window shuts.