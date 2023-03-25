Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Here's how you can watch the clash between Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire live on TV or stream in the US, UK and globally.

Chicago Fire travel to the DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday to take on Inter Miami in an effort to get their first victory of the new MLS season. In contrast, the Herons will go into the weekend hoping to halt their two-game losing run and make it three victories in three games played at home this year.

Having stormed into the 2023 Major League Soccer campaign, Inter Miami appear to have quickly run out of steam as their goal on this week will be to avoid a third consecutive defeat and arrest their slump.

Last Sunday, the Herons suffered a 2-0 defeat against Toronto FC at BMO Field, where Jonathan Osorio and Mark-Anthony Kaye found the target to hand Bob Bradley's side their first win since last August.

Furthermore, Chicago Fire was left fuming after surrendering a two-goal lead in the final six minutes of normal time to FC Cincinnati, resulting in a dramatic 3-3 draw. Junior Moreno's early goal put the opposition in front, but further goals from Chris Mueller, Rafael Czichos, and Kacper Przybylko turned the game around until Junior Moreno and Sergio Santos scored in the final three minutes to level the score.

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire date & kick-off time

Game: Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire Date: March 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 11:30 am GMT Venue: DRV PNK Stadium

Fans in the United States & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Apple TV UK N/A Apple TV India N/A Apple TV

Inter Miami team news and squad

Inter Milan will be without Robbie Robinson and Leonardo Campana due to calf strains, Edison Azcona with a sore hamstring, and Ian Fray and Noah Allen because of knee injuries.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvtsov, McVey, Negri; Gregore, Mota; Pizarro, Ulloa, Jean; Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers Callender, Marsman Defenders Negri, McVey, Y edlin, Kryvtsov, Sailor Midfielders Mota, Gregore, Pizarro, Ulloa, Jean, Duke, Cremaschi, Neville, Duke Forwards Martinez, Lassiter

Chicago Fire team news and squad

Xherdan Shaqiri, Federico Navarro and Jairo Torres will be unavailable for selection this weekend due to injuries.

Chicago Fire possible XI: Brady; Souquet, Teran, Czichos, Burks; Gimenez, Pineda; Monis, Gutierrez, Mueller; Przybylko