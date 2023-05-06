Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Here's where you can watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United in the MLS on TV or live stream.

In the latest round of MLS action, Inter Miami will face Atlanta United at the DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday evening.

After a sluggish start to the season, the hosts are 12th in the Eastern Conference, while the visitors are sitting pretty in third position.

Inter Miami could not have started the season any better, winning their first two games, but they have battled ever since, with only nine points from their first nine games.

The Herons embarked on a six-game losing streak after failing to score in five of six games from the middle of March to the end of April, but they have recently begun to show signs of a revival.

After drawing 2-2 in normal time, Phil Neville's team avoided an upset against Miami FC on penalties in the US Open Cup, and they followed that significant success with another win last time out.

Atlanta has had a solid start to the season, scoring 18 points in their first ten games, putting them just three points behind the top-of-the-table New England Revolution.

The Five Stripes have been prolific in front of goal with 19 goals, the second-most in both the Eastern and Western Conferences, but they have been a little shaky defensively.

So far this season, Gonzalo Pineda's team has conceded 16 goals, the second-highest total in the Eastern Conference, with a large number coming in a heavy 6-1 defeat against Columbus Crew near the end March.

Atlanta's form has dipped recently, with the club unexpectedly exiting the US Open Cup after a 2-1 defeat at home against Memphis 901, and they suffered their second away defeat of the season last time out.

Kick-Off Time

Game: Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Date: May 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 1 2:30 am BST (May 7) Venue: DRV PNK Stadium

Inter Miami and Atlanta United face off at DRV PNK Stadium on May 6. The kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 12:30 am BST (May 7).

How to watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

Team News & Squads

Inter Miami News

For Inter Miami, Noah Allen, Ian Fray and Gregore have been ruled out and remain on the treatment table. Leonardo Campana will start for the Herons after his two-goal showing when put in place of Josef Martinez.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller, Negri; Arroya, Mota, McVey, Cremaschi, Stefanelli; Campana

Position Players Goalkeepers Callender, Marsman Defenders Negri, McVey, Y edlin, Kryvtsov, Sailor Midfielders Mota, Gregore, Pizarro, Ulloa, Jean, Duke, Cremaschi, Neville, Duke Forwards Martinez, Lassiter

Atlanta United News

Atlanta United will once again be without Osvaldo Alonso due to injury. Captain Brad Guzan is out for 10-12 weeks with an MCL tear.

Atlanta United possible XI: Diop; Lennon, Robinson, Purata, Gutman; Sosa, Rossetto, Araujo, Almada, Wiley; Berry

Position Players Goalkeepers Westberg, Diop Defenders Hernandez, Abram, Lennon, Robinson, Gutman, Purata, Sanchez Midfielders Araujo, Sejdic, Ibarra, Etienne, Sosa, Almada, Fortune, Wiley, Wolff Forwards Giakoumakis, Berry, Chol

Head-to-Head Record

Throughout the last five matches between Inter Miami and Atlanta United, the last four games have been won by the team playing at home, while the fifth was a goalless draw at the DRV PNK Stadium when Atlanta held on despite being a man down.

