Inter Miami confirm signing of Higuain

The Argentine becomes the second player to join the club from Juventus, joining French star Blaise Matuidi in making the move to MLS

Miami have confirmed the signing of Gonzalo Higuain as the club's third Designated Player.

The striker joins from , having seen his contract with the Italian champions officially terminated on Thursday.

Higuain is the second Juventus star to make the move to Miami in recent weeks, following midfielder Blaise Matuidi in joining David Beckham's club.



“First of all, I want to thank Inter Miami for the effort it has made to sign me. I think it will be a beautiful experience in my life. It’s what I was looking for - a new experience, a new league and a beautiful city. I’m really happy to be here and that it’s official,” said Higuain. “My goal is to try to transmit all the experience I acquired in Europe and to help the team grow.”



“I feel good, I feel whole as a player. I’m motivated to try a new league and help the team grow. Individually, my goal is to demonstrate that I can contribute and continue playing great fútbol here, and I hope I can achieve that because I have all the tools necessary to succeed. Inter Miami is a team in construction but there is already a good base to reach important goals."

The signing of Higuain gives Inter Miami the club's much-needed No. 9 as the Argentine joins an attack that includes fellow DPs Roldofo Pizarro and Matias Pellegrini.

That attack has struggled to generate goals, though, with the club currently sitting last in the Eastern Conference with just nine goals in 11 games.

Higuain, meanwhile, is known for scoring goals, having fired 306 times across 640 club appearances.

During his time in Europe, Higuain won three titles with and three crowns with Juventus, but it was with that he had his best season, firing 36 league goals in 2015-16 to set the record for most goals scored in a season in the Italian top flight.

That season earned him a move to Juventus where he made 149 appearances for the team, registering 66 goals and 16 assists with loan spells to and mixed in.

“We are pleased to close a deal with Gonzalo and add an experienced and successful goalscorer, who has excelled in the world’s best teams and leagues,” said Paul McDonough, Inter Miami CF’s COO & Director.

“Our ownership group has always said our goal is to not only bring elite players to Inter Miami, but also good people that share our ambition and aspiration of making history in North American futbol, and we’re confident we have found that in Gonzalo.”

Higuain will be available for the club after completing a mandatory quarantine period under local government and health and safety protocol.

Inter Miami's next match will come at on Sunday before the first-year club faces the at home on Wednesday.