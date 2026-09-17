Christian "Kily" Gonzalez, the new Inter Miami coach, said that Argentina's Lionel Messi promised to help him win the Champions Cup in his first match in charge. Messi kept that promise, scoring one goal and setting up another.

Once again, Messi made history in the United States. He led Inter Miami to the Champions Cup title with a 2-0 win over Mexico's Cruz Azul in the early hours of Thursday, adding another remarkable chapter to the Argentine star's career.

The little maestro opened the scoring in the 24th minute, then teed up Brazilian teammate Casemiro from a corner in the 81st to seal the trophy. Big occasion, big Messi. Nothing new there.

Christian spoke in the press conference that followed the match: "Lionel told me he would make me a champion, and he did. I cannot find the words to describe how I feel. It is a mixture of joy and happiness, so many conflicting emotions."

Wednesday's win ended a run of three matches without a victory. It brought joy to a team tipped to dominate the continent yet staring down an empty trophy cabinet after being knocked out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup and the Leagues Cup.

Gonzalez confirmed the result had lifted spirits at a club currently sitting second in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer, nine points behind the leaders.

On the game itself, the coach praised the hunger of a squad packed with players "who have achieved a lot" and who still crave another title for Inter Miami's trophy cabinet.

Messi drew special mention. Gonzalez called him "number one" and insisted he deserves this year's Ballon d'Or.

He added: "There is no one like him. I have no doubt that the Ballon d'Or should go to him. Considering his age, the World Cup he took part in, and what he represents to everyone, not only in football but also in terms of life values, it is only fair that he wins it."

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Inter Miami appointed Gonzalez in late August, replacing Guillermo Hoyos, but work permit issues kept him from taking charge until today.

His previous job ended in October, when his contract with Argentine club Platense expired.

Inter Miami had never won the Champions Cup before. They entered as holders of the Major League Soccer cup, a title they lifted for the first time in their short history last December.