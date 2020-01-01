Inter full-back Kolarov tests positive for coronavirus

The Serbian defender has been forced into self-isolation after being diagnosed with Covid-19 following the latest round of medical checks at San Siro

full-back Aleksandar Kolarov has tested positive for coronavirus, the club have confirmed.

Kolarov returned to San Siro at the start of the week after struggling with unspecified physical problems while away on international duty with .

He was an unused substitute in a penalty shoot-out defeat to that denied Serbia a place in the European Championship next year, and was left out of the squad completely as his country drew 1-1 with Hungary in a League B, Group 3 Nations League meeting on Sunday.

The 35-year-old reported for Inter's latest round of medical checks on Monday, and was subsequently diagnosed with Covid-19, which means he will now be forced to spend at least 10 days in quarantine.

Inter have delivered an update on Kolarov's condition via their official website, which reads: "FC Internazionale Milano announces that Aleksandar Kolarov tested positive for the swab carried out yesterday after returning from the call with his national team.

"The player, completely asymptomatic, will now follow the procedures provided for by the health protocol."

Kolarov is the third Nerazzurri player to have contracted coronavirus this month, with Marcelo Brozovic and Daniele Padelli also currently taking in spells in self-isolation.

The Serbian defender has been a regular in Antonio Conte's squad since completing a €2 million move to Inter from in September, creating eight chances and supplying one assist in six appearances across all competitions.

He will, however, be unavailable to feature when Inter welcome to San Siro for a must-win clash on Sunday.

Kolarov will also sit out a group-stage encounter against three days later, and will have to post a negative Covid-19 test before being eligible for selection again when the Nerazzurri take in a trip to on November 28.

Inter are currently sitting seventh in Serie A after seven fixtures, five points adrift of leaders , and are also facing an uphill battle to qualify from Group B in Europe's elite competition after failing to win any of their opening three games.