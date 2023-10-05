Watch out Romelu Lukaku! Inter fans to hand out 50,000 whistles so striker can 'hear all our disgust' when he returns to San Siro with Roma

Inter ultras group the Curva Nord is prepared to distribute 50,000 whistles to be used against striker Romelu Lukaku during their Roma clash.

Inter fans plan hostile Lukaku welcome

Will hand out up to 50,000 whistles

Match scheduled for October 29

WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku enraged Inter fans in the summer after it emerged he had flirted with Juventus. The striker had previously said he wanted to stay with the Nerazzurri on a permanent basis. The striker was eventually signed by Roma and is due to return to San Siro to meet his former club at the end of the month. Inter fans have now made it clear he will have to prepare himself for a hostile reception on his return to Milan.

WHAT THEY SAID: “October 29 is a date we should circle in the calendar so we can be ready to let him hear all our disgust that we feel towards someone who turned his back on us in the most shameful way,” read a statement from the Curva Nord group.

“A character who proved himself to be a small man because before being a champion, you must be a man and know how to keep your word.

“We defended you with swords drawn and you repaid us by turning your back. Before the game against Roma, the Curva Nord will hand out 50,000 whistles to be used at every touch of the ball from he who betrayed our jersey. Let us all show how someone who proved himself unworthy to wear this shirt ought to be treated.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku was signed by the Giallorossi in the last days of the summer transfer window and has had a promising start to his stint in the Italian capital. The Belgian opened the scoring in Roma's 1-0 triumph over Frosinone on Sunday. The goal was his fourth in six appearances for the club.

WHAT NEXT? The Belgian will return to San Siro to face his former club on October 29 when Inter host Roma in Serie A.