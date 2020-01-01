'I still have two years on my Inter contract' - Perisic speaks out on his future after winning Champions League with Bayern

The Croatian winger looks set to return to San Siro after a successful season-long loan spell at Allianz Arena

Ivan Perisic spoke about his future after winning the with , highlighting the fact that he still has two years left to run on his contract at .

Perisic joined Inter from back in 2015, and has since racked up 163 appearances for the club across all competitions.

45 of those outings came during the 2018-19 campaign, but he was sent out on loan to Bayern last summer following Antonio Conte's arrival at San Siro.

Despite the fact Perisic has found himself in and out of Hansi Flick's line up at Allianz Arena amid a string of niggling injuries, he has been able to make a sizeable contribution to their latest campaign.

The 31-year-old has recorded eight goals and ten assists in all competitions, with his strike in a Champions League quarter-final clash with Barca helping Bayern earn a famous 8-2 victory.

He also started the German outfit's semi-final win over , and although he was left on the bench for Sunday's final in Lisbon, he insisted post-match that he is quite content in his current surroundings.

Bayern have yet to decide whether to take up the option to sign Perisic on a permanent deal, and he is expecting to be sent back to Inter after becoming a Champions League winner.

Asked what his next move will be after the champions' 1-0 triumph against in Lisbon, the international told Sky Sports: "It's a pity I haven't done something like this with Inter in recent years, but now I'm happy. I still have two years on my contract with the Nerazzurri, let's see what happens. We have to meet."

Kingsley Coman's 59th-minute header proved to be the difference between PSG and Bayern, with the final ultimately failing to live up to expectations in terms of goalmouth action.

Article continues below

Both clubs had been in prolific form during their respective runs to the showpiece event, but defence prevailed over attack on a night which saw Flick's side complete the treble.

The result might have been different had Kylian Mbappe and Neymar made the most of clear chances in the first half, but Manuel Neuer was in inspired form to keep a talismanic pair at bay.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel hailed the Germany shot-stopper for his performance after the final whistle, telling reporters: "He took the goalkeeping game to a new level. Unfortunately for us."