John Stones is on the verge of joining Inter, transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano reported on X on Monday. The defender-cum-midfielder is available on a free transfer after recently leaving Manchester City as a free agent.

Inter have now reached an agreement in principle with Stones, Romano added. The expectation is that the medical and the signing of the contracts will follow shortly.

In Milan, a contract until mid-2028 is waiting for Stones. The 32-year-old Englishman spent exactly ten seasons at Manchester City, the entire period of Pep Guardiola's time in charge of the powerhouse.

Stones also had offers from the Premier League. Juventus made contact too, but the experienced player now looks almost certain to choose a two-year contract at Inter.

Only last week, the BBC reported that Chelsea were in the market for Stones. The London club have since turned their attention to former Ajax player Jordan Henderson.

With England, Inter's prospective signing reached the World Cup semi-finals. Stones started against Argentina, who reached the final at the expense of the English side.

Stones has won 94 caps for England. Whether he is part of national coach Thomas Tuchel's plans for the coming period is still unclear.