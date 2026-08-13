Inter are set to add another England international to their squad. After announcing the arrival of John Stones earlier, they are now closing in on Djed Spence, who is expected to be unveiled to the Interisti soon. He will undergo his medical on Friday and sign a five-year contract at San Siro.

According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, Inter will pay Tottenham Hotspur a fixed fee of €31.5 million for the defender, whose contract there was due to run until mid-2029. Bonuses could take the total to €35 million. Spence is reportedly in line to earn around €3 million a season.

For Spence, it will be a second spell in Italy after moving from Middlesbrough to Tottenham in 2022. He did not break through straight away and went out on loan to Stade Rennes, Leeds United and Genoa.

Back from Italy in 2024, Spence established himself as a regular for Spurs and became an important attacking outlet with his surging runs forward. Last year he enjoyed the biggest success of his career by winning the Europa League.

Then came his real breakthrough on the world stage last summer. Spence made a huge impression with England, even though British media had initially questioned what he was doing in Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad.

Inter have now all but secured the attack-minded right-back, who can also play at left-back, as their preferred replacement for Denzel Dumfries. The Netherlands international left Milan this summer to take the next step in his career at Real Madrid.

As well as Stones, Inter have strengthened this summer with goalkeeper Ivan Provedel (Lazio) and Aleksandar Stankovic, who they brought back from Club Brugge for €23 million through a buy-back clause. They also signed Manuel Akanji permanently from Manchester City. Spence will be their most expensive signing of the summer so far.