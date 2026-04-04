Instant death: A tragic accident rocks Spain... What happened?

The city of Málaga in southern Spain was the scene of a tragic incident that has shaken the sporting world, following the death of former bullfighter Ricardo Ortiz, aged 51, after he was fatally gored by a bull inside La Malagueta bullring on Friday evening, whilst preparations were underway for a traditional bullfight inspired by the works of the world-renowned artist Pablo Picasso.

The event organisers, “Lances de Futuro”, announced in an official statement that Ortiz was helping to unload the bulls into the arena when one of them suddenly charged and attacked him violently, inflicting a fatal injury that killed him instantly.

The company expressed its deep sorrow and condolences to the family of the deceased, confirming that the incident occurred in tragic and unforeseen circumstances.

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The event that was being prepared is known as the ‘Picasso Bullfight’, a traditional bullfight held annually on Holy Saturday during the Easter holidays, and is characterised by a distinctive artistic style inspired by the works of Picasso, who was born in Málaga and was a bullfighting enthusiast, with the sport featuring frequently in his paintings and artworks.

The late Ricardo Ortiz came from a long-established family in the world of bullfighting. He retired from the profession more than twenty years ago, but remained connected to it through his work managing the bulls inside the city’s main bullring, which seats around 9,000 spectators.

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The tragic incident has brought to mind the significant risks associated with this long-standing Spanish tradition, which continues to spark widespread debate among its supporters and opponents.

Whilst some regard it as a traditional art form deeply rooted in Spanish identity, others see it as a cruel and barbaric practice that is at odds with modern values.

Spanish government data indicates that the country hosts around 1,500 bullfights annually, often coinciding with religious festivals, despite a decline in popularity in recent years.

The last professional bullfighter to die during an official bullfight was Víctor Barrio in 2016 in the eastern city of Teruel.

Local authorities in Málaga have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident, whilst a mood of sadness has descended on the city, which had been preparing for a special arts and culture festival that suddenly turned into a tragic day in the history of Spanish bullfighting.

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